Kingsley woman facing assault charge in district court

CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Kingsley woman faced a single assault charge after she was arraigned Thursday in 84th District Court.
Karly Suzanne Koscielski was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation for her connection with an incident on Aug. 4 in Hanover Township. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines and fees.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Koscielski is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A personal recognizance bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 1.
