LAKE CITY — A KISS tribute band is coming to Lake City this Saturday.
The Missaukee Mountain resort and Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering together to host a summer concert on July 22.
The concert, titled Rock the Mountain, will feature KISS tribute band War Machine and special guest Limelight.
Chamber Executive Director Dawn Kaminski said gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6 p.m. Limelight will perform from 6 to 7 p.m., and War Machine will take the stage from 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Entry cost for the concert will be $20 and no concert tickets are being sold beforehand. Kaminski said the proceeds will be split between the Chamber and Missaukee Mountain.
“I love it,” Missaukee Mountain Resort board president Greg Davis said. “I’ve been looking for ways to make the money outside of the ski season, so anything we can do to help fill our coffers and give the community something to do, the better.”
Food trucks will be at the concert to serve attendees. Those 21 and older will receive a special-colored wristband to gain entry into the beverage tent where Kaminski said they can purchase alcoholic drinks. Drinks are being provided by Short’s Brewing Company, Drink It Up by Kiss and Real Sangria.
The Chamber is looking for volunteers to work as bartenders at the concert. Those interested can call (231) 839-4969.
Kaminski said the idea for the concert was brought to them by a general manager at Imperial Beverage who owns a home in Lake City. After looking at a couple of venues, Missaukee Mountain was chosen to host the concert.
“We wanted to team with Missaukee Mountain so that they can raise some money because there are some improvements they want to make out there,” she said.
Another goal of the concert is to show visitors the resort can be more than just a winter destination. Davis said the concert marks the first summer event he has seen held at the resort and hopes the event will open the door to future ones.
“Anything that brings people to the mountain and gets them out there, that’s what it’s all about,” he said.
“There are always people around there looking for things to do all summer and all fall. We’re a touristy, resort kind of community and the more that we can engage those tourists and give them reasons to come, the more success there’ll be for all of us.”
