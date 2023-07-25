LAKE CITY — Around 250 people came out to Missaukee Mountain Resort in Lake City to watch Kiss tribute band War Machine and Limelight perform Saturday.
The concert, titled Rock the Mountain, was put on by the resort in partnership with the Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce. The summer concert was the first one held at the resort in more than 40 years.
“I think it was really good for the community,” Missaukee Mountain Resort Board President Greg Davis said. “I think they were truly looking for something to do. I think it’s going to happen again (next year).”
After Limelight opened the concert with classic and modern rock, Detroit’s War Machine took the stage for main performance.
“It was a great turnout,” Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dawn Kaminski said. “People were excited to be there, and both bands were great.”
Kaminski said the idea for the concert was brought to them by a general manager at Imperial Beverage who owns a home in Lake City. After looking at a couple of venues, Missaukee Mountain was chosen to host the concert.
Ideas for next year are already being thrown around. Kaminski said they are looking at potentially hosting a summer concert series next year during the summer and early fall.
Though nothing is set in stone, Kaminski said they are open to ideas for what people would like to see in 2024.
