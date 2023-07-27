CADILLAC — The Cadillac Kiwanis Club recently hosted the students and parents of this year’s 2023 Earl Huckle Memorial Scholarship. Scholarships are awarded annually to two Cadillac High School graduates who have been involved in school activities while holding a high standard of educational achievement.
The Kiwanis Club of Cadillac awards the Earl Huckle Memorial Scholarships to local students each year. Earl Huckle (1910-1995) was a life member of the Cadillac Kiwanis Club as well as the manager/publisher of the Cadillac News for 36 years.
“The Kiwanis Club’s motto is ‘Serving the Children of the World’ so providing scholarships to local students is one small step towards our motto,” said Jim Stange, President of the Cadillac Kiwanis Club.
Scholarship chairperson David Burrill was pleased to present a $2,000 award each to Cadillac High School graduates Kenna Booher and Connor Anderson.
Daughter of Brian and Kathy Booher, Kenna Booher was a four-year member of the Cadillac swim team as well as a member of the National Honor Society, the Women in STEM Club and the Michigan Organization for Adolescent Sexual Health. Booher will be attending Wayne State University this fall where she has been accepted into the Irvin D. Reid Honors College.
Through this program Booher plans on an exploratory track while attending Wayne State University.
Connor Anderson, son of Mike and Kristen Anderson, has been involved in several community activities including the Boy Scouts, student tutoring, school activities and Project Christmas. Anderson will be attending the University of Michigan this fall and is expected to pursue a degree in Biology, Health and Society. After completing his undergraduate degree, Connor plans on earning a medical degree and becoming a family physician.
“I am incredibly grateful to the Kiwanis Club for awarding me this scholarship,” Anderson said. “Their generous support will undoubtedly have a significant impact on my future as I pursue my passion in the Health Sciences at Michigan and with this scholarship, it can help me devote my full attention to my education without the constraints of financial limitations.
“Furthermore, I am truly appreciative of the chance to connect with the members of the Kiwanis Club and witness firsthand the incredible work they do for the community,” Anderson said.
Through the years, the Cadillac Kiwanis Club has provided more than $70,000 in scholarships in addition to providing funds for local youth activities. Revenue raised to provide the Kiwanis Club awards are derived from their concession booth and “tip jar” donations at all Cadillac Memorial Stadium school events. If you are interested in serving the youth of our community, contact Nancy Foster at 231-846-0110.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.