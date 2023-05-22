CADILLAC — Cadillac’s Kiwanis Club has been busy building benches for Cadillac’s New Hope Center, delivering four large benches to the center on Friday.
One of two organizations in northern Michigan, including the Upper Peninsula, that are able to keep families together while in a center, New Hope Center is a facility that provides those in need a bed to sleep in, meals, hot showers and clean clothes.
New Hope Center’s Executive Director, Chris Crawley informed the Kiwanis board of directors the need for the benches for residents waiting for the bus, as well as allow residents a place to sit while enjoying the outdoors.
“These benches are a great edition to the facility as it gives our residents a place to sit and enjoy the weather or wait for the buses,” said Crawley. “We are currently full with additional people on our waiting list for all three wings so having additional seating is needed.”
Cadillac’s Kiwanis Club, which has been serving the local community for 72 years, quickly took the construction of the benches as a priority. According to recently elected Cadillac Kiwanis Club’s president, Jim Stange, the club’s purpose is to serve the local community — especially children.
“This was a great way to spend a few hours working together to serve Cadillac,” Stange said.
Kiwanis is an International club open to women and men who desire to serve kids in their community. The Cadillac Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at 6 p.m. at Lakeside Charlies. The club membership is open to anyone with good character and has a desire to help make the community better and help kids.
Cadillac’s Kiwanis Club has raised funds throughout the years by working concessions at Cadillac’s athletic events, organizing an annual golf outing, donations from members and the community as well as operating food booths at area art fairs.
“Our main focus as a club is getting new members,” Stange said. “Currently, our youngest club member is 72 years of age, so we are looking for younger folks to join us as we take on additional projects for our community.”
From the Kiwanis website, Kiwanis International was founded in 1915 by a group of businessmen in Detroit. The organization was originally called the Supreme Lodge Benevolent Order of Brothers but changed its name to Kiwanis a year later.
The name “Kiwanis” was coined from an American Indian expression, “Nunc Kee-wanis,” which means, “We trade.” In 1920, the motto of Kiwanis became “We Build.” It remained the motto until 2005, when members voted to change it to “Serving the children of the world.” In the early years, members focused on business networking but in 1919, the organization changed its focus to service — specifically service to children. Today, Kiwanis clubs are helping children thrive, prosper and grow in nearly 80 nations and geographic locations.
The Kiwanis Club of Cadillac has been serving the community since May 24, 1951 and in the coming weeks the membership of women and men will be setting a new priority of how they can best serve Cadillac with a special emphasis on Cadillac’s younger generation. If you are interested in joining the Kiwanis Club of Cadillac you can contact them or stop by a weekly Monday meeting at Lakeside Charlies.
