Kiwanis News

CADILLAC - The Kiwanis Club of Cadillac is pleased to introduce their newest member, Dr. D. William Lakin, O.D., a transfer member from the Kiwanis Club of Clinton Township where he served with distinction for 40 years.
"The good doctor likes to go by Bill, and fortunately for our Kiwanis Club and the community of Cadillac, Bill not only followed in his father's footsteps, but he has gone above and beyond in his own right," said member Tom Talluto.
Bill Lakin is the son of Dr. Donald H. Lakin, a beloved and active community member who was instrumental in the planning, fundraising and construction of the Cadillac Area YMCA. Affiliated here with Advanced Optometry, he was a leader in optometry and optometric education at the Michigan College of Optometry at Ferris State University. He received many accolades before he retired from the college in 2000. Lakin died on Feb. 1, 2022 at 91.
"Our family has had a continuous presence in Cadillac for 50-plus years," said Bill Lakin. "In addition to my parents moving permanently to Cadillac in 1984, my wife Jean and I have had a part time residence in Cadillac since 2002. We moved here full time in August of 2021."
After graduating with advanced degrees in optometry and diagnostic and therapeutic pharmaceuticals, Lakin settled in Clinton Township. He established five optometrist practices and was well known for his generous and devoted service to his profession, the community, and local and national outreaches to meet the health needs of low-income children and families.
"His list of accomplishments and awards are too numerous to list here," Talluto said. "They fill two pages of community service, professional affiliations and services, plus civic affiliations and awards."
"My parents set the example for our family to give to others and be an active part of the communities in which we live," Lakin said. "Our surroundings are only as good as we contribute to them. Dad often spoke about being good stewards of the gifts we are given and he carried out this practice throughout his life and beyond."
"Dr. Lakin, true to his dedication to Kiwanis, did not have any difficulty making the transition to our Cadillac Kiwanis family," added Talluto. "We feel very honored to have Dr. Lakin choose Cadillac Kiwanis for his home. Welcome to Cadillac, Bill."
