Members of the Kiwanis Club of Cadillac recently held an annual dinner to honor the 2022 Cadillac High School scholarship recipients. The event includes students and parents or guardians for the presentation of the Earl Huckle Memorial Scholarship winners and a third new scholarship.
This year two Earl Huckle Memorial Scholarships of $2,000 were awarded.
Emily Mason, who attended the dinner with her Great Aunt Mary, received $2,000 toward her pre-law studies at Michigan State University.
Connor McGowan, who attended with his parents, John and Shelly McGowan, received $2,000 toward his studies in finance at Grand Valley State University.
The third recipient, Jakob Bartman, attended with his parents, Dave and Michelle Bartman. He is the recipient of a new scholarship funded by the tip jar at the Kiwanis concession stand at Memorial Stadium.
“We decided to place a tip jar at the stand this year,” said member Tom Talluto. “Our patrons were so generous that we were able to offer this additional award of $1,000, the entire proceeds received.”
Bartman will study international business at Grand Valley State University.
All recipients received their awards from David Burrill, the scholarship committee person. Committee member Tom Jobson was not pictured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.