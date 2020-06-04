CADILLAC - The members of the Kiwanis Club of Cadillac are still volunteering their time and talents to benefit the children of Cadillac and Wexford County, and they look forward to when they can get out into the community to continue their many projects.
One project that has continued during the pandemic is the SleepSackSwaddle. Kiwanis donates a swaddle blanket for every newborn baby at Munson Hospital Cadillac.
"We care about our children from birth until they graduate from college," said member Tom Talluto. "We focus on the children of our community and take it beyond to our state plus national and international projects. Kids are our business and we have been at it a long time."
Kiwanis Club members volunteer and contribute to the Cadillac Area School Backpack Program to nourish children over the weekends. They build and deliver bunk beds for children who don't have a bed through the nonprofit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace. They purchase and install playscape equipment where needed and have provided planter boxes and benches at the Cadillac Commons. Another significant project is the Coalition Against Hunger that brings members together for various communities to bag thousands of meals for children in our state and around the country.
These projects and more are funded through revenue earned from the Kiwanis Club concession stand at Memorial Field.
For more information contact Tom Talluto at (231) 775-2296.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.