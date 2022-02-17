CADILLAC — In a surprise addition to Wednesday’s Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Administrator Janet Koch.
In a 7-0 vote, with commissioners Joe Hurlburt and Judy Nichols, not present, the board accepted the resignation of Koch and included a 90-day severance package for wages and benefits.
In a statement, board chairman Gary Taylor said he appreciated the dedication and hard work Janet did for the residents of Wexford County as administrator. He also said he wished her the best in her future endeavors.
Koch, who was not at Wednesday’s meeting, said via phone that it was an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Wexford County. She also said the resignation is effective on Feb. 20.
The board also voted to 6-1, with commissioner Ben Townsend voting no, to have Wexford County Equalization Director Joe Porterfield and Wexford County Human Resources Director Jami Bigger as the interim co-administrators. Townsend said he voted against that because wanted to make sure the Porterfield and Bigger were not going to be overwhelmed with the added duties.
Before the vote, commissioner Brian Potter asked if they were open to the idea and Porterfield said, “We will help out in any way we can.”
Taylor said after the meeting he couldn’t comment on whether the resignation stemmed from Koch’s recent performance review, which was held in a closed session. He also said the severance was part of Koch’s contract.
As for what the future holds, Taylor said the Human Resources and Public Safety Committee will meet Tuesday and likely will have a discussion regarding the administrator vacancy. That will include a possible search for a new administrator or waiting to see how things go with Porterfield and Bigger at the helm.
What that means is, it is not definite Wexford County will seek to hire a new administrator, according to Taylor
Nichols wasn’t at the meeting but viewed the meeting virtually. She also sent correspondence to the Cadillac News regarding Koch’s resignation. She said she received information from the board vice chairman Mike Bengelink regarding Koch’s resignation, and she was “deeply saddened and discouraged” by the news.
During the meeting, no commissioner made any comments regarding Koch’s resignation.
“Our administrator was very educated, a hard worker and efficient at her job. It’s very sad to see her leave,” she said. “She was easy to talk to, approachable, always answered my questions and I had no problem. As far as I knew, the staff communicated well with her and my constituents never had any complaints.”
Nichols recently broke her leg and then had a stroke shortly after that. As a result, she hasn’t been able to attend recent board meetings, including on Wednesday. While she can attend virtually, she could not vote, speak or confer with anyone during the meeting.
If allowed, however, Nichols said she would have voted against accepting her resignation.
“Once again, Wexford County has lost another highly qualified and trustworthy administrator,” she said in the correspondence sent to the Cadillac News.
In January 2019, the former Antrim County executive Koch accepted the position and the board of commissioners voted unanimously, 8-0, to make her the offer. Commissioner Joe Hurlburt was not in attendance.
From November 2013 to October 2017, Koch served as a deputy county administrator in Antrim County. After leaving Antrim County, Koch had worked for the Northern Lakes Economic Alliance in community development.
Koch did not accept the Wexford County position initially, however. Instead, she decided to look over the contract that was presented to her after the job was offered in January 2019. She gave her decision to the county she would accept the job on Jan. 18, 2019. Her salary at the time was $85,000 with benefits, according to the original contract. Koch officially began in her position on Feb. 19, 2019.
Although the county has had a troubled history when it comes to its administrator, after the board extended Koch’s contract after her first year on the job, Taylor said the board was happy with the job she was doing.
“We would love for her to stay long-term,” he said at the time.
The question is, what happened between February 2020 and February 2022?
Before Koch, the county’s last administrator, Patrick Jordan, was hired after its previous administrator, Ken Hinton, accepted the position of county administrator for Livingston County and tendered his resignation to the board in April 2015.
When Hinton joined Wexford County in April 2010, it had not employed a county administrator for the previous two years. Some members of that board of commissioners sought stability, especially after the administrator’s office had seen several administrators come and go. Before Hinton, the county had earned the reputation of not being able to retain administrators, having had three different people in the office in six years.
Jordan was hired in September 2015 and was one of four interviewed. Jordan, however, was not initially chosen as a final candidate. Nathan Burd was originally offered the job, and he accepted. He later changed his mind, saying he intended to remain in his current role as director of public service in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.
Jordan resigned in March 2017.
From that point and until Koch was hired, the county was without a full-time administrator.
