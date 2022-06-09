CADILLAC — Developers of a Krist gas station and convenience store in the works at the corner of Mitchell and North streets in downtown Cadillac expect the facility to be open for business in a few months.
Katelyn Tessin, marketing manager for Krist Oil Company, recently provided the Cadillac News with an update on how things are going with the site construction work.
Tessin said as the project as of late last week was at 70% completion. She added that there were some delays due to national material shortages, compounded by the need for a detailed utility relocate, but those complications have been resolved.
“We are expected to complete the remainder of the civil site work during the month of July in conjunction with the building finishes for an anticipated opening by the end of August of this year,” Tessin said.
Once finished, the business will offer fuel, 20-pound propane tanks, free air, hot food, grocery essentials, restrooms, snacks, beverages (pop, water, beer, wine and liquor), and tobacco products.
Krist Oil Company is a family-owned business that began four generations ago. Starting off as a small candy shop and tavern in Caspian, Michigan, to support local miners, the company has since expanded to 75-plus convenience store locations throughout Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Krist Oil also operates several propane plants in the Upper Peninsula, lower Michigan and northern Wisconsin, supplying propane and fuel oil to area homes.
Tessin said Krist prides itself on being a veteran-friendly employer and last year was awarded the bronze-level Veteran Friendly Employer award by AMVETS.
“We value the skills Reserve-Component members bring to the workplace and support them in times of peace, crisis, and war,” Tessin said. “As of today, Krist employs many veterans and active military service members.”
Facility hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days per week, and Tessin said they anticipate needing 12 employees for the location, spanning from management to delivery to retail attendants.
Visit www.kristoil.com/careers to learn more about employment opportunities.
