CADILLAC — Crews are in the process of erecting a gas station and convenience store at the corner of Mitchell and North streets — the former location of Payne’s Tire Co.
Toward the end of 2020, Payne’s Tire Co. owners Rob and Tom Montague sold the 85-year-old family business.
“We made a big push to get out of here before the winter strain,” said Rob at the time.
“Mentally and physically we just can’t do it,” said Tom, Rob’s older brother. “The tires have gotten too big and heavy. It’s taking a toll on us.”
The brothers negotiated with the new owners for more than year before the sale was finalized. The new owners are Krist Oil Co., and work on their new facility began several months ago.
So far, the site appears to have foundations installed, along with some pumping infrastructure and the beginnings of walls.
Cadillac Director of Community Development John Wallace said it’s his understanding there have been some delays in the project due to private utilities issues.
“It looks like they may be getting close to resuming construction soon,” Wallace said.
Subcontractors were at the site Thursday laying brick for the walls.
The Cadillac News asked if they knew details of the project’s development but they said they had not seen an overall timeline.
The Cadillac News left several messages with Krist Oil Co. and the project manager to get an update on how things were going but did not hear back from them by press time.
According to information on the Krist Oil Co. website, the company has locations throughout the Upper Peninsula and northeast Wisconsin, along with one location in Minnesota and two locations in Charlevoix.
“Krist Stores are locally owned and operated convenience stores ...” reads a statement on the Krist Oil Co. website. “Competitive fuel pricing, snacks, beverages, propane cylinders and all your convenience needs are offered at every location.”
In July of 2020, the Cadillac Planning Commission approved a special use permit for Krist Oil to operate the gas station on the property subject to the following conditions:
• Final approval by the city’s utility department with regard to the relocation of the sanitary sewer main and all utility connections.
• That additional lighting be added to the rear of the building and to be approved by the city’s engineering consultant.
• Final approval of the Mitchell Street curb cut design by the Michigan Department of Transportation.
• That the decorative streetlight to be removed for the new driveway be moved to the south of the new driveway.
• Review and approval of the final drainage plan by the city’s engineering consultant.
• Approval of the precise placement of the monument primary identification sign by the zoning administrator.
• No display of products, storage, or other obstructions be placed on any portion of the private sidewalk system.
• Increase the width of the front private sidewalk to the east of the building by 1 foot (6 feet).
• A re-design be undertaken of the westernmost access drive to the rear of the building to make it a 24 feet two-way access aisle to be approved by the community development director and the city’s engineer.
• Easement agreements for west access drive be approved by the city, the owner of Krist, and the property owner to the west.
• That Consumers Energy approves any pole relocation related to implementing the proposed site plan.
