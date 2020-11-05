LAKE CITY — Voters selected Brian Kunkel, Thomas Redman and Dale Rainer to serve on the Lake City Area Schools Board of Education.
Unofficial tallies indicated that Kunkel received 1,917 votes, Rainer received 1,972 votes, and Redman received 2,048 votes. The other two candidates, Edward Pruden and Tami Wolverton, received 909 and 1,718 votes, respectively.
The three seats are all for terms of six years.
Results for Missaukee County won't be official until they are certified by the board of canvassers on Thursday.
