LAKE CITY — A decades-long dream is about to come true for one Lake City resident.
Bonnie Matyanczyk has been a huge fan of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch since 2011. Two days before her 90th birthday, Matyanczyk will get to meet the star driver on the racing track.
“All these years I’ve dreamed of meeting him,” she said. “I’ll probably cry because I’ll be happy and then I’ll hug him and tell him, I adopted you as my son, remember?”
Busch is set to race in the UMP Late Model race at the Merritt Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 5. Thanks to a ticket donated to Matyanczyk by Merritt Speedway owner Mike Blackmer, she will get to attend the race and Busch’s meet-and-greet with her son and grandson that day.
Matyancyzk’s family and a friend named Johnna Ancel were also instrumental in helping her secure a ticket to the event.
Matyanczyk said she became a fan of Busch after watching him compete in a race with her grandson. After seeing him win the race, she said she was hooked on racing and Busch.
“He will do funny things at the end of the race,” she said. “If somebody gave him a rough time, he would put his hands up to his face like he was crying and he always take a bow at the end when he won.”
Since her fandom started, Matyanczyk has made the effort to watch all his races and keep track of what’s going on with his career and family via her television. On race days, she said she’ll be on the edge of her seat cheering him on.
“I get so excited,” she said. “I’ll run up (to the TV) and push the car.”
To fuel her fandom, Matyanczyk’s daughter Lisa Richardson said her family will purchase Busch-related merchandise for her mother’s collection. This includes a variety of items such as a jacket, toy vehicles, a pillowcase, flags and more.
“I’m just happy that she has things that make her happy and keep her going at this age,” Richardson said. “It’s pretty cute and spunky and it’s sweet to see her and my son have a bond over it too because they both really like (Busch) as a driver.”
There is also a friendly competition between Matyanczyk and her family. While they don’t race themselves, she said some of her family members are fans of other famous drivers.
When these drivers go against each other, Matyanczyk said that’s a friendly feud between family members.
Matyanczyk’s fandom has turned into a friendly exchange of letters over the years. After making a bib for Busch’s son Brexton, Matyanczyk said Busch and his wife Samantha sent her a letter back thanking her.
Over the years, Matyanczyk has sent Busch’s family Christmas cards, birthday cards and letters when he wins a race. In return, she has received a package for Mother’s Day and a signed thank you card from Brexton.
“I kept watching (Busch) and I thought, wow, he could be my son,” she said.
Having dreamed of meeting Busch for years, Matyanczyk said she thought about what it would be like if he were to race at the Merritt Speedway.
When her family told her he was coming, Matyanczyk said she thought they were teasing her.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” she said.
Soon the race was on to get Matyanczyk tickets to the race and Busch’s private meet and greet. A few days before Saturday’s race, she found out her family was able to secure a ticket for her.
“When they told me that, as usual, I started crying,” she said. “I just can’t believe this.”
Matyanczyk said she will be taking her Kyle Busch jacket for him to sign and hopes to get the chance to touch or sit inside his race car.
No matter what, it’s safe to say Matyanczyk’s birthday weekend will be one for the ages.
“I’m going to be very nervous meeting somebody like that,” she said. “It isn’t that I put him up as an idol. It’s just almost like he is family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.