This weekend, people will be enjoying the last bit of summer before school and the upcoming fall season begins.
But there is much more to Labor Day weekend than barbecues, camping and getting together with friends and family.
The U.S. Department of Labor said Labor Day is a creation of the labor movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.
In the Cadillac area, there are a large amount of workers who we all interact with on a daily basis that are the reason why Labor Day is celebrated. In honor of them and those that have come before and will come after them, we invite you to meet some of the people who live and work in the Cadillac area. Without their contributions, your hometown might not be the same place to live. Happy Labor Day.
IT'S IN HIS BLOOD
For Dave Truxton, helping people seems to be a family tradition.
His stepfather is a firefighter, which exposed him to the job and what it means to be a firefighter at a young age. So it is no surprise for the past 11 years Truxton has been part of the Cherry Grove Township Fire Department. That, however, isn't where his service to the community stops.
For nearly three years Truxton has been working as a dispatcher for Wexford County Central Dispatch. To him, the job is another way he can help out the community, but that's not to say it isn't challenging at times.
"It is a 24/7, 365 kind of of a job. You have to have the right person to do the job," he said. "You have to be able to handle the stress and multi-task."
When it comes to the hours there are two shifts. One starts a 6 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. while the other starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m. There are always two dispatchers each shift. Truxton said he has to be in sync with his shift partner for things to work well.
That means if his partner is taking a call he has to be listening on a second line to the call so he can get all the information needed to dispatch a first responder such as police, ambulance and/or fire departments. Then he will dispatch them as his partner is talking on the phone with the caller.
Truxton said the most common calls he gets are for traffic complaints including be on the lookout, drunken driving, distracted driving and people driving at high rates of speed. But that's not to say he hasn't taken calls from people asking for help to get a cat out of a tree. While he was sympathetic to the caller's concern, he also said he wasn't going to dispatch a fire department.
He also remembers when an elderly woman called saying she was having a problem with her garage door.
"She called from Harrietta and said her garage door was broke. A county officer was nice enough to go and help her out with it," he said.
When it comes to what he would want the public to know when it comes to his job, Truxton said he wants people to have patience when they are calling because when it's busy it can be somewhat chaotic. He also said if a person accidentally calls 911 don't hang up.
"Stay on the line. That way we don't have to call you back," he said. "We won't yell at you. We just want to make sure everything is OK."
A JOB HE NEVER KNEW HE WANTED
When it came to picking a career, Chuck Laitinen said he never felt like he had a set path.
"Boredom has always been my biggest issue," he said. "Nothing ever kept my attention for very long."
In his 30 plus years of post-high school jobs, including a portion of time running his own communications business with his wife, Laitinen said he never thought he had found the right job.
“There were plenty of people that I knew who had it long figured out before I was even close,‘ he said. “But, I guess that goes to show that everyone moves at a different pace.‘
When Laitinen decided to downsize his business and travel less for work about two years ago, Laitinen took on a part-time custodian position at the Evart Public School District.
"At the time, it was something to fill the void of not traveling as much with my business," he said.
After a few months as a part-time custodian, a full-time position opened up as a day-time custodian for the district.
And Laitinen has not looked back since.
“It’s the job I never knew I wanted,‘ Laitinen said. "I work with an amazing group of people every day and I get to help people and the schools."
As far as his day-to-day, Laitinen said he never really knows what he is going to get and that is the best part.
“You never know what you are going to get,‘ he said. “Even the bad stuff, and I get the messiest of messes, there isn’t much of a downside.‘
Though his job can be an overlooked one, Laitinen said the work he does has never been thankless.
"Since day one, I have always received a 'thank you' for helping someone out with anything from a spill to electrical issues," he said. "I have worked a lot of different jobs and have worked in schools for the past 20 years and never have I felt more like family."
BEING AN ELECTRICAL LINEMEN MEANS LONG HOURS, GREAT JOB SECURITY
Rain or shine; night or day; 365 days a year; having reliable electricity is an absolute must.
That is why the men and women who keep the electrical grid up and running fulfill an essential role in society, albeit one that sometimes is overlooked.
Phil Liabenow, a lineman with Consumers Energy, said it seems like his line of work is one that doesn't get much attention from young people out of high school, which is a shame because the job is very rewarding and pays extremely well.
That isn't to say the job is an easy one.
Liabenow said on-call crews respond to outages at all hours and sometimes have to work in storm conditions, with rain falling, wind howling and lightning a constant presence.
These situations can be incredibly challenging, Liabenow said, especially when visibility is reduced as a result of the elements.
Since outages are unpredictable and often occur due to inclement weather, Liabenow said there are many opportunities to work overtime; during a heavy week, Liabenow said it's not uncommon for him to work 70-80 hours.
In the aftermath of particularly disastrous storms, linemen work in shifts of 16 hours, with only eight hours off a day. They work these hours until the power is restored, Liabenow said.
When Hurricane Katrina made landfall in 2005, Liabenow traveled to Texas for three weeks to help crews restore the power infrastructure, which was wiped out in many places.
"It was incredible how much damage was done," Liabenow said. "Some places were without power for a month."
Liabenow started at Consumers Energy 22 years ago as a meter reader, eventually transitioning to the linemen apprenticeship program. He has been a lineman for 19 years.
Electrical lines carry power of varying voltages, depending on the substation they come from. Substations convert the electrical current from 46,000 volts to a lower level, typically ranging from 4,800 to 14,400 volts.
Liabenow said the voltage has to be kept at a certain level because if it's too low, it won't travel very far in the line.
After it is converted to a lower voltage at the substation, the electricity travels through the grid until it hits a transformer, which reduces the power even further to 120-240 volts — this is what enters homes and most businesses.
Interspersed along the power line are devices that act as fail-safes in the event the line is damaged.
For instance, if a tree falls on a line, the nearest device will overload and cut that segment of the line from the remaining grid, thus mitigating the outage.
In the event the damage occurs near the substation, however, large segments of the grid still could be taken out of commission, because that is where the electricity enters the line.
When crews get a call of a power line down, they first assess the scene, then de-energize the line. To do this, they use a 6-foot fiberglass pole to trigger a switch connected to the line.
Liabenow said the most common cause of line damage is a tree or tree limb and oftentimes all they need to do is insert a splice and turn the power back on.
It sounds easy but the linemen have to take numerous precautions to ensure the safety of the community, as well as themselves.
"You don't get a lot of second chances in this job," Liabenow said.
For those who don't mind heights, Liabenow said it's definitely a job worth thinking about, and one that virtually ensures you'll be able to find work anywhere in the country.
FAMILY MAN
Keeping a massive snowplow on the road in icy and windy conditions is tricky.
And Gabe Marine likes it that way.
While the rest of us might dread the bad roads and freezing temperatures that come with winter, for Marine, a City of Cadillac Department of Public Works equipment operator, the season is a challenge.
"That's what we're good at," said Marine, who, as the DPW worker with the least seniority, works the midnight shift during winter months. "There's a lot more to it than people think."
When everyone else is told to stay home, Marine is on the roads, trying to keep them clear for fire and EMS.
The DPW job changes with the seasons.
While Marine spends the winter keeping the roads clear, in the spring, he fills them back up again, so-to-speak.
Springtime is pothole season, and DPW workers work long days to keep potholes full so drivers don't damage their cars.
In the summer, you might find Marine repairing a city dock or cutting or moving dead trees; DPW helps move fallen trees after storms. Or they might be called to block off roads so power crews or fire trucks can do their jobs.
Marine, who grew up in Cadillac and has worked for the city for two years, spent 18 years working in road construction. That's a hard job that took him away from his family; while now there's always a chance he could be called into work unexpectedly as a city DPW worker, this job is far more family-friendly than his old one.
"I can enjoy my summers again," he said. "It's better for my family life."
He praised the city as a family-friendly employer and says he feels appreciated by other city workers.
The general public, however, is sometimes less friendly. People occasionally become upset with DPW employees because they perceive them as being in-the-way.
But others know what it is Marine and his colleagues do, and sometimes approach them to offer thanks.
"That's a good day when someone comes up and thanks you," Marine said.
Marine encouraged drivers to slow down and pay attention.
"We're all just trying to go home to our families," Marine said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.