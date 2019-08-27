LAKE CITY - Wearing a T-shirt that reads "Psyclepath," Lake City retiree Roger Andrews explained why he will spend five days over Labor Day weekend riding his bike from East Lansing to Mackinaw City.
Andrews, 70, is no novice. This will be the 33rd time he's registered to ride the annual Dick Allen Lansing to Mackinaw DALMAC bicycle tour.
"Number one is that you did it and you feel proud of yourself," Andrews said. "You are out there on your own going from one place to the next under your own power...and then when you see the Mackinac Bridge!"
Andrews signed up for his first DALMAC in 1981, one year after he and Kathy married and gifted each other with bicycles.
"The first year I rode I was 32. I met up with an old guy, a regular on DALMAC and we rode together," Roger said. "He told me, 'I can tell you are enjoying this and you will be doing this for years.' So I'll always remember the old guy. Now I'm the old guy."
"I used to like the tours that rode 100 miles a day. Back then I would get in at 2 p.m." he said. "Now I take the shortest and most straight forward route. Saturday will be my longest day, 76 miles. You just have to be used to riding all day long."
Andrews said that as he gets older he's learned to enjoy every day on the road more.
"I'm thankful to God that I am still able to do it," he said. "I have so many memories of the people I've met. When we worked in Lansing we had a whole group that would ride. My sister rode with me one year and my granddaughter rode with me one year."
This is the 49th annual DALMAC tour, an event that promotes an appreciation of bicylcing as both recreation and transportation and demonstrates how bicycles and vehicles can safely share state roads. Proceeds from the tour fund bicycling-related organizations.
Other registered DALMAC riders this year include Sharon Dagon and Diane Greig of Cadillac.
