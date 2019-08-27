Labor Day travel could be less expensive at the pump for 2019

DEARBORN — There is some good news regarding the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend in spite of the fact it also marks the unofficial end to summer.
For those who plan on squeezing in one last summer weekend in the Mitten State, AAA reported Monday gas prices are lining up to be the lowest in 2-3 years. Although that seems to be the case, AAA also warned several factors could push prices higher before the long holiday weekend.
On Monday, AAA reported the average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States was $2.59 which is 25 cents less than during Labor Day weekend in 2018 and 5 cents less than during Labor Day 2017.
Gas prices in Michigan are up slightly from the national average. Michigan drivers are now paying an average price of $2.72 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is about 2 cents more than last week. Still, drivers are paying 11 cents less than this time last month and 23 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.
“Labor Day travelers will benefit from lower oil prices this year as they fill up for their holiday road trip,‘ AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said. “Strong U.S. oil production rates are holding oil prices about 15% below last year’s levels, effectively reducing the price of producing gasoline. Gas prices should remain low heading into the holiday, unless something unexpected threatens fuel supplies, like geopolitical tensions or a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.‘
Labor Day marks the end of the summer travel season and the last big surge in gasoline demand before the fall, according to AAA. The expectation of strong demand can promote a slight and temporary bump at the pump before the holiday. However, after Labor Day, refineries begin their seasonal switch to winter-blend gasoline.
Summer-blend gasoline is more expensive to produce than winter-blend, because the EPA requires more additives in the hotter months of the year, according to AAA. The combination of lower demand and fuel production costs typically restores downward pressure on pump prices through the end of the year.
Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com.
