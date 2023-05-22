CADILLAC — ASG Construction and Remodeling owner Scott Grooms said there has been lots of available work since moving his business to Lake City.
However, the problem is he has run into is finding workers to complete the work.
“The labor shortages and lack of people ... that’s where the biggest challenge is right now,” he said.”
Grooms said housing projects rely on subcontractors like electricians, plumbers, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technicians and others to assist builders.
In the last few years, he said it’s been tougher to find skilled workers for a job.
When he does find one, Grooms said he has to work around their schedule. If the subcontractor’s schedule changes, that changes when work on a specific aspect of the house can be completed. Grooms said this can result in delays and impacts how much work builders can take on.
“It definitely affects it because if you don’t have the reliability of the contractors, then you can’t really commit to saying when work is going to be done,” he said. “Then, you’re not going to want to take on work if you don’t know what you can tell somebody.”
Grooms also started building his own house in the Lake City area last May. He said it was hard to obtain multiple bids for some electrical work he needed then.
When an electrician did show up, Grooms said that was the person he had to give the work to.
“You don’t have options,” he said. “You can’t get three bids and compare. You’re lucky to get one bid and you just move forward with it.”
Ball Construction owner Sam Ball is seeing that trend too. Ball said it takes longer to get projects done and for small businesses like his, that means less work gets completed.
“It definitely can kind of snowball and create frustration, but this has kind of been going on since the pandemic,” he said. “We’re all trying to do what we can and be patient with each other.”
The cost of building materials is also impacting the building industry. Ball said the cost of siding and roofing seems to be still rising or staying flat and coming down. Between 2022 and 2023, he said it has probably increased between 7% and 15%.
Materials for electrical and mechanical components have doubled since the pandemic. Craig McLeod Construction owner Craig McLeod said since copper prices keeps climbing, it’s costing other companies more to produce electrical components, which gets passed down to him and his customers.
Due to the push to make HVAC units more energy efficiency, McLeod said the costs to develop new units is going up. Again, that increase is being passed down to customers.
Lumber isn’t as big of an issue as before. McLeod said those costs are steadily coming down. For example, he said when companies are purchasing wood, they buy it in 1,000 square foot quantities.
The most common wood used in residential homes is eight-foot studs, which he said may cost between $425 and $475. On its peak, he said they might’ve cost over $1,600.
McLeod said he is now seeing more people choose to build smaller houses over large ones to be more conservative with their money due to increased material costs.
“Three years ago, price really wasn’t something that we talked about a lot with the clients,” McLeod said. “They were just like, this is what we want to do and we did it. Now, price is one of the driving factors in what they’re going to do.”
While price didn’t impact what Grooms wanted to do with his home, it still impacted his budget. Grooms said he went between $60,000 and $70,000 over his budget while building his new home.
“Just a plumbing fitting is three times as much as it used to be, so that was really a shock when I went to build this house,” he said.
Another concern builders have is the rising mortgage rates. Even if the cost of materials decreases, Ball said customers might still struggle to afford to build new houses.
City2Shore Northern Michigan Real Estate co-broker/owner Tamara McLeod Helsel said the mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed loan is at 6.67%, while the rate for a 15-year fixed loan is 6.04% according to her loan consultant.
During the pandemic, she said the rates were around 3%. Now she said the rates are going back up between 5% and 7%, which was normal before the pandemic.
With the struggles some builders are having with labor and cost, McLeod Helsel said people might have to settle for something smaller. She said since smaller houses are hard to sell because the demand isn’t as high, people may choose to add on to them.
“Everyone’s situation is different,” she said. “But I do think overall, you have to pay more for the same size house that you wouldn’t have to before because there’s no supply. The inventory is so low.”
Less houses going up could impact community development. Grooms said he thinks the building struggles could slow down community development because people can’t find a house to live in. Without enough people willing to work, he said new homes can’t be built fast enough.
“You got the work, but if you don’t have the people that want to work, then you can’t build the community,” he said.
