LEROY — It was clear from the people and parents who spoke Monday to the Pine River Area Board of Education that there is shared frustration by them and the many people who attended the meeting and didn't speak.
The shared frustration was related to the lack of communication regarding hazing and bullying within the Pine River football team. Several parents have been outspoken on this matter and have taken to the public comment portion of board meetings to speak out. Recently it was stated the Title IX investigation involved sexual harassment after the board of education released its only public statement on the matter.
On Monday, many of the comments given during public comments were directed at either Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis or board president Jim Peterson.
Before the start of public comment, Peterson read a statement that indicated comments should be limited to three minutes and that they would not be addressing the Title IX investigation the district was in the process of completing related to the hazing and bullying incident. Peterson directed those interested to copies of the aforementioned board statement.
The first person who spoke, Krysta Root, talked about the board not fighting for what was right and that this incident, the investigation and the board's reaction have caused many to lose trust in the district. She also said it was the board's job to earn it back.
Parent David Nichols Jr. was next to speak. He started by saying at the Feb. 14 board meeting, Peterson cut the public comment portion of the meeting short, which he believed violated the Open Meetings Act. He also told the board the voices who have spoken over the last few months have been falling on deaf ears.
Nichols Jr. also directed comments at Lukshaitis, claiming both staff and students are afraid of him. He also said Lukshaitis was not fit to be the superintendent of the district. He finished his comments with a question for the board. That question was if they understood the same people they were ignoring put them in the seats they were sitting in.
Tracey Dennis' comments were directed at Lukshaitis and the board regarding the superintendent's annual evaluation or lack of paper copies, which she said violated the OMA.
David Nichols Sr. was the last person who addressed the board during public comment. He said questions have been asked for a while, and so far, they have failed to answer a single one. He said if the board can't answer the questions being asked, they should find someone who can.
While he said he believed good people are serving on the board, Nichols Sr. said at the end of the day, the entire board needed to be in charge and not just Peterson. He ended his comments by asking the board members to stand up or step down.
After Monday's meeting, Peterson talked about some of the comments directed at the board and himself.
As for cutting short the public comments portion of the Feb. 14 meeting, Peterson said the board had just had a trainer from the Michigan Association of School Boards that instructed them that they don't have to answer any questions raised during public comments. Peterson also said if there is a feeling that things are getting out of control, those same public comments can be cut short.
On Feb. 14, Peterson said he felt things were going down that path and he opted to cut short the public comments.
"Was that the right thing to do? I don't know. We already had over a two-hour meeting," he said. " It's pretty hard to stay on top of keeping your emotions in check when you're just attacked time and time again."
Peterson said he believes the temperature in the room would be turned down a little bit if there could be some closure to the incident, but he cannot comment on anything related to that, including questions posed by the public. He said he has been advised by the district's attorney to not answer anything, either written questions or those asked during public comment.
In the board statement released to media and the public, it said the district is in the process of conducting a Title IX Sexual Harassment Investigation as required by federal law and board policy. The statement also said state and federal law prohibits the district from commenting on the specifics of student matters.
The board statement continues by saying the members take their responsibilities to safeguard, nurture and develop the children entrusted to the district seriously. Whenever concerning information is brought to the attention of school officials, the statement went on to say an investigation is opened immediately.
The statement also said the board follows its due process procedures to ensure that the board acts based on accurate information and with regard to the privacy rights and protection of all those involved.
Finally, the statement concluded that the board will not be answering specific questions about the investigation or those involved, as it does with all student-related manners.
In October, it was announced the Pine River varsity football team would be canceling the rest of its football season due to confirmation of hazing and bullying within the team.
Lukshaitis said in an October press release the initial investigation into allegations of bullying and harassment by student-athletes found more and more evidence of a larger problem.
“This investigation has mushroomed into a handful of investigations, all stemming from similar incidents where bullying and harassment have been discovered. While not every player on the varsity football team has actively taken part, many members of the team stood idly by and said nothing while these things occurred, creating a culture of bullying and hazing. This is not OK.”
Lukshaitis continued in the October press release by saying that wins and losses on the football field mean little when compared to the integrity of the program and the school district.
“We are canceling football for the remainder of the season because integrity means more to us than winning or losing. Our pride is on the line,” he said in October. “We cannot allow young men to bully other young men through an abuse of position or power. Hazing and bullying have no place on a football field or in a school district.”
Also in October, Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool confirmed his office had an open investigation into a hazing incident at Pine River High School. Soon after, however, Cool said his office and detectives would not have any involvement moving forward as the Mount Pleasant MSP Post was going to be the lead agency in the investigation moving forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.