CADILLAC — Some sexual assault cases are not being prosecuted or reported because there is a lack of forensic evidence.
To gather forensic evidence it needs to be collected by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner. The closest SANE nurses are in Traverse City and Roscommon and the examination needs to be done within the first 120 hours after the assault to ensure the biological evidence is usable.
DNA is the best way to answer questions “beyond a reasonable doubt.” When a sexual assault investigation is lacking DNA evidence it hinders a case. It takes a SANE nurse to get that DNA evidence through the specialized forensic exam.
In many cases, the victim may choose to not have the exam done. They have just gone through a traumatic experience, spent hours possibly at the ER and may not be ready to talk about the incident.
This has been an ongoing issue that representatives from Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, the Wexford County Prosecutor and Oasis Family Resource Center have all been trying to figure out. There is no easy solution and there are many reasons why it has been difficult to get a local SANE nurse, including but not limited to the nursing shortage.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Chief Nursing Office/Vice President of Patient Care Cristen Brandsma said there has been some progress made since the Cadillac News last looked into this topic a few years ago.
In May 2022, Brandsma said the hospital entered into a service agreement with Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center in Roscommon. While NMCAC is dedicated to giving a multidisciplinary response to cases involving a child victim, Brandsma also said they have SANE nurses who are available to perform the exam on adults and children.
Brandsma said they have on-call personnel who are trained SANE nurses ready to support victims who come to the hospital’s Emergency Department seeking help or treatment after an assault. She also said she was pleased the hospital was able to find resources that fulfill this need.
She said victims who do come into the hospital may have other injuries related to the assault and will be treated for those injuries. She said the NMCAC, Oasis and law enforcement will be called.
While the situation is not as good as having a local SANE nurse, Brandsma said it is a good resource.
“This is an ideal solution, right now. What the future holds in terms of services in Cadillac, Munson Cadillac is open to looking at creative solutions,” she said. “The only downfall, currently, is the distance. We are always open to making improvements and providing care close to home.”
She said some of the obstacles is having someone available 24 hours and seven days a week with SANE credentials with the frequency of current sexual assault victims coming to the Emergency Department. Brandsma said it would be hard for a local SANE nurse to stay highly skilled and competent. While she said she is thankful the number of victims coming to the hospital is not higher, it could be challenging for a local SANE nurse to remain certified.
When it comes to travel, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Manager of Emergency Services Miranda Dykhouse said it is her understanding that the Emergency Department does everything it can to help arrange transportation or access to transportation. There are various services available that will provide patient transportation, which can be as soon as they are discharged from the Emergency Department.
While the SANE Nurses from NMACA are not required to come to Cadillac, Dykhouse said there is access to phone consultation and video. She said the hospital also has its policies and procedures to do these types of exams, but without the training and SANE nurse certification, it likely is not going to hold up in court.
Sara Shields, executive director of the Oasis Family Resource Center in Cadillac, said she understands the challenges surrounding getting a local SANE nurse.
“There are such a small number of SANE nurses (in the state). We have been driving as far as Midland to get this done,” she said. “The training is extensive. There is a nursing shortage and this is a specialty, so it is even more difficult, but it is essential.”
Shields said many times the victims in these cases don’t want to travel after the trauma they just endured, being in the hospital and going to an unfamiliar place. All they want to do is take a shower. Most times, Shields said victims just don’t go.
She said the only places in Northern Michigan that have SANE nurses are Traverse City and Roscommon. She said with the nursing shortage is a problem Cadillac can’t fix. The only thing that can be done is to encourage the local nurses in the area to get further certified. There is funding available to pay for the training if someone is willing to do it, Shields said.
“We are not going to solve the nursing shortage problem or fix the curriculum,” she said. “If we want to fix the problem in Wexford and Missaukee counties, there needs to be a nurse who sees this problem, gets upset about it and gets certified to fix the problem.”
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said without a SANE nurse the trace evidence that can be left behind after sexual assault is lost. He also said for that type of evidence to be used, the person collecting it has to be declared an expert by the court to talk about the examination, how it was done, their training and more.
When a person does that exam but isn’t a SANE nurse, Wiggins said it will be more difficult to get them qualified as an expert witness, if at all. That means in some cases it will hinder prosecution.
Wiggins also said with the obstacles, like the nursing shortage, funding, time constraints, training and the mental load for the person who is the SANE nurse, making these types of assaults and domestic violence against women needs to become a focal point before any real progress is going to happen.
“We hear so much of criminal justice reform, but as opposed to the 90s, you don’t hear a lot about domestic violence. You don’t hear about the violence against women and you don’t hear about the sexual assaults anymore,” he said. “I don’t want to say it is swept under the rug, but we have moved on to other things and I think it is time we bring the victims back out to the forefront. So we can bring these issues to light and help put domestic violence and sexual assault back on the front burner.”
While there is still work to be done, Brandsma said one thing the public and victims of sexual assault need to be aware of is that the hospital is there for them. She said the main goal is to get them care wherever they feel most comfortable, but there is no access to care issues in the hospital’s emergency department.
“Part of our role in healthcare is to be a patient advocate. We want to help the community to understand there are support services located in the ER,” she said. “We want people in these situations to get the care they need and we are available to give them the care they need.”
