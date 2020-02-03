CADILLAC — Despite the absence of the umbrella North American Snow Festival this weekend, two popular related events were successful and well-attended.
Traditionally held during the festival, Oasis Family Resource Center’s Polar Dip brought in thousands for the center.
“I would guess close to $4,000-$5,000,‘ said Amber Herlein, executive director of Oasis, on Saturday afternoon right after the final person jumped into Lake Cadillac at Kenwood Park.
The Polar Dip moved from its traditional location at the bridge over where the Clam River meets Lake Cadillac. It was held at Kenwood Park due to poor ice conditions near the bridge. Firefighters cut a hole in the ice near the beach, and participants jumped into water that was about knee-deep. Some chose to swim the length of the hole before getting back out; others waded to the edge and climbed out as soon as possible.
In all, approximately 60 people jumped into the lake, representing 14 teams, Herlein estimated.
Oasis has been holding the Polar Dip annually for the past 25 years.
“People just kind of expect it to happen. The ones that do it really love it,‘ Herlein said.
Oasis makes the fundraising dollars count.
“We pour it right back into serving the community,‘ Herlein said. That includes services for families, domestic violence survivors, sexual assault survivors and parenting programming.
A little more than a mile away from where Oasis supporters jumped into Lake Cadillac, Pilgrim’s Village served as the base for the fishing contest still named after the snow festival.
At first, registrations were slow and Steve Knaisel, owner of the tackle shop and motel, worried too few people would show up. But things turned around.
“It all came at the last minute,‘ Knaisel said. “We never had a year so close to the very end. We were quite concerned, coming into Thursday, for the lack of ‘em. But come Friday and Saturday morning, the place went nuts.‘
In all, more than 350 participated in the fishing tournament. Prizes were based on registration slips, and most people should have received a prize, even if they didn’t catch any fish.
“If you didn’t get a prize, it wasn’t your day to go out and buy a lottery ticket,‘ Knaisel joked.
“It was very busy,‘ Knaisel said. “We had enough prizes for everybody and everybody should have had a good time.‘
The turnout wasn’t a record — more people entered the tournament in years past, when it operated under the umbrella of the snow festival — but the turnout was strong enough to keep the tournament going in the future.
“We think it went fairly well for not being under the umbrella of the Chamber or the Visitors Bureau. We were on our own,‘ Knaisel said. “We’re going to keep doing it as long as the people enjoy the fishing.‘
People traveled hours to reach the tournament, likely due to the ice on the lakes.
“We had a lot of people from Indiana and Ohio, looking for ice to enjoy,‘ Knaisel said. “We’ve got ice when a lot of places do not have ice.‘
On Friday, anglers competed in a speed fishing contest, while on Saturday they competed to catch the biggest fish. Saturday’s biggest catches were a 25 and 1/2-inch Northern pike; a 21-inch walleye; an 8 and 7/8-inch Sunfish; a 12 and 7/8-inch crappie and a 12-inch perch.
