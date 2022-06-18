Lake Cadillac Resort asking to host fireworks over Lake Cadillac as part of 'Summer Bash'

CADILLAC — Even though Cadillac’s Fourth of July celebration was canceled earlier this year, there’s still a chance the city will have fireworks this summer.
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council will consider a request from Lake Cadillac Resort owner Mike Blackmer to host a fireworks display on Aug. 27 over Lake Cadillac.
According to council documents, Blackmer has been working directly with city staff to help determine the best location with the least impact on the public while still being readily visible to the larger community. Accordingly, an area of North Boulevard was identified as being the ideal location for launching of the display due to the following:
• The site provides enough distance as required by the Fire Code for launching of fireworks up to 12 inches in diameter.
• Kenwood Park, Mitchell State Park, and homes to the east of Kenwood Park would all be outside of the required secure area.
• The public boat launch at Kenwood Park and the Clam Lake Canal would remain accessible.
• It would allow for a hard road closure on North Boulevard just northeast of the public parking area along the canal, to just west of Kenwood Park near Rose Avenue. This closure would block the road from all travelers; however, it does not restrict access to any homes or trails in the area. Note, the adjacent off-road path would remain open until fireworks are being prepared for the evening show, and the public parking area along the canal would remain accessible throughout the event.
• It would allow for a soft road closure at North Boulevard and Seneca Place. This closure will still allow local traffic and visitors to access the neighborhood and public park spaces.
• It would allow for westbound traffic on North Boulevard to be routed north on Seneca Place then west on Division Street. Eastbound traffic would be routed from M-115 west on Division Street, then south on Seneca Place.
Blackmer told the Cadillac News that the display would be part of an event he’s hoping to make an annual occurrence called Summer Bash, which will include food, drinks and live music.
“This will be one of Cadillac’s largest ever fireworks displays,” said Blackmer, who organizes fireworks shows at his Missaukee County race track — Merritt Speedway — every year.
Blackmer began organizing the fireworks show at Lake Cadillac Resort after Freedom Festival organizers announced earlier this year that the event would be ending permanently and there would be no fireworks due to lack of volunteers. Blackmer said the company that puts on the fireworks displays informed him that it was too late for a July 4 show, so he decided to hold the event the weekend before Labor Day.
“That’s what I originally wanted to do anyway,” Blackmer said. “It’s the end of summer and football is just starting up.”
The Cadillac City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m. at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 N. Lake St.
