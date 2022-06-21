CADILLAC — It’s looking like Cadillac will have a fireworks show this year after all.
The Cadillac City Council on Monday approved a request from Lake Cadillac Resort owner Mike Blackmer to host a fireworks display on Aug. 27.
According to council documents, Blackmer has been working directly with city staff to help determine the best location with the least impact on the public while still being readily visible to the larger community. Accordingly, an area of North Boulevard was identified as being the ideal location for launching of the display.
Blackmer told the Cadillac News that the display would be part of an event he’s hoping to make an annual occurrence called Summer Bash, which will include food, drinks and live music.
Blackmer began organizing the fireworks show at Lake Cadillac Resort after Freedom Festival organizers announced earlier this year that the event would be ending permanently and there would be no fireworks due to lack of volunteers. Blackmer said the company that puts on the fireworks displays informed him that it was too late for a July 4 show, so he decided to hold the event the weekend before Labor Day.
