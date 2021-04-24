CADILLAC — Cadillac West just became a lot more fun.
The Lake Cadillac Resort soon will be finishing up the installation of a miniature train, Ferris wheel and carousel.
Mike Blackmer, who co-owns the resort with his business partner, John Kulhavi, said the idea behind installing the fairground attractions was to take advantage of their available land in a way that sets the establishment apart.
"We wanted to do something different," Blackmer said. "What other hotel could you go to where there's a train, Ferris wheel and carousel? It's going to be pretty nice."
The addition of entertainment features in front of the resort is somewhat reminiscent of the hotel's original appearance: when it was built decades ago, a miniature golf course was set up in the front lawn.
Blackmer said he often sees kids milling around outside the resort's ice cream shop, enjoying their dessert. He imagines those kids would love to take a ride while they're eating their food instead of just standing around.
"It's really something for the kids to enjoy," said Blackmer, added that from the top of the Ferris wheel, it's possible to see both Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell.
Currently, the rides are in the process of being installed and the train still needs to be assembled. After they're set up, they'll undergo a state inspection to ensure safety of operation — something that will be done on a yearly basis.
Blackmer anticipates they'll be ready for riders buy the second week of May.
The rides, which are fully owned by Blackmer and Kulhavi, will be operated, monitored and maintained at all times by resort employees.
Blackmer said they'll be creating some sort of ticket system, where when someone buys an ice cream or patronizes any of the resort's other businesses, they'll be given tickets to go on the rides.
The plan is to have the rides in operation from spring to fall, and either cover them or disassemble them during the wintertime.
Crews in May also will be installing an artificial waterfall, around which the train tracks will be laid.
The installation of these attractions is the latest in the long list of upgrades, additions and renovations that Blackmer and Kulhavi have made to the resort since 2020.
The Lake Cadillac Resort encompasses the hotel with its attached pool, The Sultan's Table bar and restaurant, the nearby Dockside Inn restaurant, and the ice cream shop/party store. Before being purchased and redeveloped by Blackmer and Kulhavi, the hotel was called the Sands Resort, The Sultan's Table was the Sand Bar, the Dockside Inn was the Marina restaurant, and the ice cream shop/party store was Primos BBQ.
