CADILLAC — Finally, Mike Blackmer can relax.
For about two years, Blackmer has been busy orchestrating one of the most extensive (and expensive) business renovations in Cadillac's history and this week, the project is nearing its final stages.
While he's thrilled with how everything has turned out, from the beginning, the project has presented more than its fair share of challenges and unforeseen obstacles.
All told, Blackmer said he and his business partner John Kulhavi have invested more than $4 million into the transformation of the former Cadillac Sands Resort into the Lake Cadillac Resort.
The resort, which is located on M-115 in Cadillac West and owned 50/50 by Blackmer and Kulhavi, includes the hotel, attached pool, Dockside Inn Restaurant, ice cream shop and convenience store, boat marina, Sultan's Table restaurant, and several amusement park-style rides in front of the resort.
Prior to being purchased by Blackmer and Kulhavi, the businesses that comprise the Lake Cadillac Resort were separately owned and operated as the Cadillac Sands Resort, Sand Bar nightclub, Marina Restaurant and Primos BBQ.
The idea to consolidate these businesses into a single resort has been Blackmer's vision from the start, and one that he pursued with single-minded intensity during 2019 and 2020, when the majority of renovation work was finished.
Blackmer, whose first investment in the Cadillac area came in 2012, when he purchased the Pines Sports Bar and Bowling Center, got his start in Grand Rapids, where he and two business partners owned a machine shop called Boyne Machine for 25 years.
"That's what brought me to where I am today," Blackmer said in regard to his formative years in Grand Rapids.
While he's owned the Pines since 2012, he continued living in Grand Rapids until 2019, when he moved to Cadillac. Blackmer said every time he would come to Cadillac to oversee operations at the Pines, which also is located near Cadillac West, he would glance over at the Sands Resort and think to himself, "this could be something special."
At that time, the resort was outdated, dirty and dilapidated. Nonetheless, Blackmer saw its potential.
When Blackmer and Kulhavi purchased the resort, Blackmer said the initial plan was to do some relatively minor cleanups and fixes; his original estimation on cost was $1 million.
Once crews began work on the resort, however, it soon became apparent that $1 million wouldn't even scratch the surface of what they needed to accomplish.
"It would have been cheaper if we had torn it down and built brand new," Blackmer said. "If I had tried to purchase this myself, I would have gone bankrupt."
Kulhavi — a retired financial advisor and one of Central Michigan University's top benefactors — met Blackmer through mutual friends. Blackmer said the business partnership has been amazing because Kulhavi knew when to take a step back and allow Blackmer to pursue his vision.
"He was willing to invest in me and my beliefs with what I could do with the resort," Blackmer said.
The resort's newest restaurant, the Sultan's Table, opened on Wednesday and features an impressive collection of signed sports, American history and pop culture memorabilia. Blackmer said the collection, which has been amassed over the years by Kulhavi, is worth an estimated $500,000.
The Sultan’s Table exists where the Sand Bar nightclub used to be, at the northern end of the resort. To set the new restaurant apart from the Dockside Inn, Pines Sports Bar and Bowling Center, and Hermann’s European Café (which was recently purchased by Blackmer and Kulhavi), Blackmer said the Sultan’s Table focuses on BBQ dishes.
Complete with Keno, an assortment of alcoholic beverages available at the bar, and an expansive view of Lake Cadillac, Blackmer said “it doesn’t get much better than that.‘
Those who stay at the Lake Cadillac Resort can order food at any of the four restaurants owned by Blackmer and Kulhavi — and the meal will be delivered to their door.
In addition to the Sultan’s Table, other features of the resort to come online this week include the amusement park rides.
A ride on the roller coaster, miniature train and carousel in front of the resort will be available for $4 at the ice cream shop. Those who purchase some ice cream will have $1 taken off this cost.
Other new features at the resort are recreational fuel that will be available to boaters coming off Lake Cadillac and the patio area next to the marina, which will be opened up this weekend.
“There will be someone there to cater to boaters from Memorial Day weekend on,‘ Blackmer said. “They’ll be able to stop and get ice, beer, pop, food ... whatever they want.‘
At this point, Blackmer said he considers the resort to be more-or-less finished, which is quite a relief to both himself and Kulhavi.
“It’s been a long two years,‘ Blackmer said. “But it’s been exciting to see the changes we’ve made.‘
While most of the resort has been completed, Blackmer said he does have a few long-term goals and “pipe dreams‘ he’s still working on. They include the construction of a conference center adjacent to the resort, installation of a hot tub near the pool, and creation of a shuttle to transport hotel occupants to downtown Cadillac and back.
Blackmer said he’d also like to organize events at the resort, including some outdoor concerts.
Throughout the process of building the resort, Blackmer said the city of Cadillac has been great to work with.
“Sometimes I worked a little too fast for them but for the most part, they’ve been totally behind me,‘ Blackmer said.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said the Lake Cadillac Resort, which is the largest privately owned lakefront property in the city, has been an exciting project to be involved with from start to finish.
"It's incredible to see new and enthusiastic investment on the west side of town," Peccia said. "It's a destination location for people far and wide. We're looking forward to what the future has in store for this property."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.