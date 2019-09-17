Lake City agrees to add Trojan logo to water tower

LAKE CITY — The Lake City Council agreed Monday to add the school’s Trojan logo to the outside of the water tower.
Department of Public Works Director Ray Vasser told the council the water tower is presently being drained inside in order to be sand blasted and coated, something which takes place periodically, and the outside of the tower will be painted also in the next few weeks. The school logo could be added as part of the painting project for an additional $8,500.
The council agreed unanimously to add the logo with the understanding the city is providing a balance of the $8,500 cost after contributions are received from other groups, including Lake City Schools and the Athletic Boosters. It was also noted that a GoFundMe page may be started to fund the tower logo as well.
A few members of the council, including Carolyn Redman and Arlo Bartholomew, noted that they’ve seen school logos on other city water towers and it’s a nice way of the city displaying pride in the local school. The council agreed unanimously to approve the balance of the funding from the city’s tower maintenance fund.
Vasser also noted that while the water tower is being drained and coated over the next few weeks, the pressure relieve valves on four city hydrants would remain open so the city’s water pumps could run continuously. Vasser explained that the pumps must continue to run 24 hours per day.
