Lake City airport asking for volunteers to build beds for children in need

LAKE CITY — The Lake City Airport is asking for your help to assist local kids in need.
The airport is partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Wexford/Missaukee chapter to build beds for children.
The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the airport in Lake City. It’ll run from 8 to 11 a.m.
“There’s a lot of poverty in especially rural areas, and sometimes children are sleeping on the floor and not a safe, warm, comfortable place to call their own,” event co-organizer Sarah Weaver said.
“I really want the community to come together with this great organization. We can’t eliminate poverty, but we can keep kids from sleeping on the floor or on a pile of laundry.”
Those interested in volunteering or donating can email pppbeds@gmail.com or call/text Weaver at (623) 217-9615. More details about the event will be provided upon signing up to volunteer.
Volunteers must contact Weaver to reserve a spot by Friday, Aug. 18. This is required to participate.
Weaver said she and her husband decided to organize the event after talking to someone from Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Manton. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national organization dedicated to building, assembling and delivering bunk beds to children and families in need.
Organizers are looking for between 50 and 60 volunteers to help make 30 beds at the event. Weaver said obtaining more volunteers would allow them to make more beds.
All tools are being provided by Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Weaver said Sleep in Heavenly Peace staff will be around to assist in the building process.
“Everybody gets a very simple task such as sanding wood,” she said. “Nobody needs to know how to use any kind of tool and some people won’t even use tools.”
Monetary donations are also needed for the event. Weaver said they’ll use the money to fund the wood, fasteners, mattresses, pillows and bedding for the 30 beds.
There’ll also be some fun activities for volunteers to participate in during the event. Weaver said they’ll have a fly-in event for Michigan pilots, a cornhole tournament and a disc golf hole-in-one contest.
Weaver said volunteers can also earn prizes through a pair of raffles being held at the event. She said the general raffles will include prizes like movie tickets, gift baskets and gift certificates to local restaurants.
Those in need of a bed for their child can visit the Sleep in Heavenly Peace website at https://shpbeds.org to get on the organization’s waiting list.
