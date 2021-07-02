LAKE CITY — With the help of the Lake City Fire Department and local businesses, the Lake City Area Firemen’s Association (LCAFA) will be hosting a bounce house event for the Greatest Fourth in the North festival on Friday and Saturday.
Beginning around 10 a.m., children and their families will have the opportunity to hop around four different bounce houses on the corner of Park Street and M-66. Thanks to donations by local businesses, Lt. Fred West of the Firemen’s Association said they were able to put on the event at no cost to visitors.
“We have a large group of businesses and supporters that donate,‘ West said.
All the donations and funding the association receives goes toward events like these, according to West.
“All the funds and donations we receive go to other events,‘ West said. “Everything we make goes right back into the community.‘
West said this event wouldn’t be possible without the help of Lt. Joe Kowalski, firefighter Robert Gas and the rest of the fire department. He also acknowledged chief Richard Bradley for his support.
Weather permitting, West said they will try to have a fire truck spraying water for the kids to play and cool off in. They will also have hot dogs, water and pop for visitors.
While there will be no restrictions for the bounce houses, West said they will be washing and sanitizing each house every hour.
West said the event will run until the last kid is done bouncing. For West and the fire department, the event is about the community.
“It’s not about raising big money,‘ West said. “It’s all about seeing the kids play."
