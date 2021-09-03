LAKE CITY — A year ago, students were met with mask requirements, social distancing guidelines, and virtual learning. Fast forward to the 2021-22 school year, and things are beginning to go back to normal.
While some students were still wearing masks and the social distancing signs were still hanging around, staff and students were still excited to be back in the classroom.
“I think it’s good for the kids to get back to some normalcy and have face-to-face interactions,” high school English teacher Nick Johnson said. “I think it’s something that they’ve definitely missed, and there’s a social component to school that is really important that I’m excited to get back into.”
As students began taking off after their first day back, senior Brady Becker said he is looking to finish out his high school career strong.
“What I’m looking forward to this school year is finishing out the school year good,” Becker said. “Changing my ways, becoming a better person, helping out everybody, and making sure this school comes together.”
Many students were excited to have school events back and things to do throughout the school year. Freshman Megan Gottschall said she was looking forward to homecoming, while her friend, fellow freshman Lauren Booms was excited about the upcoming basketball and track season.
Sophomore junior variety quarterback Tyler Atkins said he was excited for the football season, having already won their first game of the season over Beaverton 14-12 last Wednesday, Aug. 25.
“I’m really excited for our football season,” Tyler said. “I like our team. We play as a team. It’s not a one-man team or by ourselves, you know. “I think we’re good going into the season.”
His mother, high school English teacher Stacy Atkins said she was looking forward to seeing students enjoy different sporting and other school events once again.
“I’m looking forward to going back to some of the things that we missed last year,” Stacy said. “I’m looking forward to kids being able to experience pep rallies and games and dances.”
She was also excited for things to return back to normal in the classroom and watching her students grow right before her eyes.
“I’m always excited to meet the new students,” Stacy said. “I’m always excited to see the growth that they can achieve, both personally and in the classroom.”
High school sophomore Alie Bisballe is new to the school this year and said the teachers and students have been nice some far. Her cousin, senior Chloe Bisballe, was excited about her classes, including outdoor education and weight training.
With all the excitement of the new school year, one of the main focus areas for the school and Lake City superintendent Timothy Hejnal is mental health. With COVID causing a disconnect between the students and faculty, guidance counselor James Snyder said he was excited to get to work reconnecting students with their teachers.
“I feel like with COVID and the fact they’ve been at home and kind of locked and isolated away from each other. . . I think there’s been a sense of disconnect,” Snyder said. “The learning really took a hit over the last couple of years with COVID, and that’ll come back. But I think these kids really got to feel like they’re part of the school again and part of the community and doing stuff.”
With the hiring of several new counselors, Snyder said he is excited to have a team of people ready to begin working with students again and helping them get through the school year.
“There’s just a lot of things we’re doing here at Lake City that I’m absolutely so excited about being here and being connected to,” Snyder said.
