Lake City arrested for meth, driving without license

LAKE CITY — A 38-year-old Lake City man was arrested by the Michigan State Police for driving without a valid license and for allegedly possessing suspected methamphetamine.
At 1:15 a.m. on July 14, troopers from the Houghton Lake MSP Post were standing outside their patrol vehicle assisting another agency on Rhoby Road in Missaukee County when they observed a vehicle pass their location with no license plate and a loud exhaust, according to an MSP press release.
Police said the troopers entered their patrol vehicle and eventually observed the vehicle traveling at 90 mph on the radar. The driver of the vehicle, the 38-year-old Lake City man, also was observed disregarding several stop signs, police said.
Troopers eventually caught up with the vehicle in Wexford County and activated their emergency lights to make a traffic stop. Police said once the emergency lights were activated, the Lake city man's vehicle's brakes locked up causing it to slide through a stop sign at the intersection of East Main Street and North Maple Street.
The Lake City man didn't have a valid license and troopers found a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine between the driver's side seat and door, police said. The man was arrested and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail pending his arraignment in 84th District Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.