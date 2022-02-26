LAKE CITY — Six students from the Lake City High School band program qualified for states at a Feb. 5 district solo and ensemble competition.
The seven individuals, freshman students Gabe Comp, Camille Mitchell, Audrey Snyder, sophomore students Naomi Granados and Olivia Williams, and junior Brianna Chaffee, were among 55 Michigan students to qualify at last month’s competition.
“It was exciting,” Synder, who plays the clarinet, said when asked about finding out she qualified.
During his four years at Lake City High School, middle/high school band teacher Adam Eisenreich said he has sent a handful of students to compete at the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association (MSBOA) District 1 competition. While the number of Lake City students who qualify for states varies year to year, Eisenreich said this year was the most he has had.
“It’s very dependent on the year,” Eisenreich said. “Last year, it was virtual so there wasn’t a whole lot of participation statewide. But (seven) would be the highest I’ve had in my time here.”
At the competition, Eisenreich said the students have the opportunity to perform, by themselves, a piece with an instrument of their choosing. After the judges evaluate a student’s performance, they are given a between one and five.
Students who receive a one, or superior, score qualify for states. Of the 12 Lake City students who choose to participate, six received a superior and medals, while the others received medals for scoring a two, or excellent, score.
“I see the work that they put in and it’s just really great to see them have success and get the rewards that they deserve,” Eisenreich said.
For many of the qualifiers, music has been a part of their entire lives.
“I’ve been interested ever since I was a kid,” said Granados, who plays percussion. “My mom would say I would always go around the house, essentially, drumming on anything I could get my hands on.”
For the others, music was something their parents pushed them to pursue.
“I’ve been in band since I was in sixth grade,” Williams, who plays the tenor saxophone, said. “It was kind of, my mother made me do it ... and I’ve just been doing band ever since, and I’ve actually come to really love it.”
During their performances at districts, many in the group expressed feeling confident going in. However, nerves started to creep in, forcing them to get in a zone and focus on the music.
“During the performance, I was just zoned in,” Chaffee, who plays the alto saxophone, said. “Just trying to play my music the best I could.”
“I think that there’s this little subspace that all musicians go to when they’re playing,” Mitchell, who plays the alto saxophone, added. “It’s like you’re not paying attention to anything, but you’re paying attention to everything.”
After they each learned that they qualified for states, many in the group expressed their excitement for the opportunity to advance.
“What I’m forwarding to is like just meeting new people who are actually interested in band,” Williams said. “It’s good to be around people who enjoy what they’re doing and actually like band and take it seriously.”
With the MSBOA states competition scheduled online for March 19, Eisenreich said the students have a month to make improvements and continue practicing their pieces.
“I’m just glad that these kids get to have that opportunity,” Eisenreich said. “And especially for the group I have, there’s a lot of freshmen and a lot of underclassmen, so they’re getting this experience at an early age. Hopefully, they can continue through until they’re seniors.”
As for the students, they expressed their eagerness to build upon their previous performances.
“I just look forward to trying to get better,” Comp, a percussionist, said.
If they score high at states, Eisenreich said the students would compete at nationals if they choose to. However, for now, the students said they are looking forward to the opportunity in front of them.
“This is something new that I get to do,” Snyder added. “I’m just really excited I get to do this, and it’s like a chance to show off.”
