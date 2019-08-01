LAKE CITY — A Lake City barn was destroyed and a firefighter was injured after the barn caught fire on West Beeler Road Wednesday morning.
Lake Missaukee Fire Department Chief Jim Brown said they first got the calls for the barn fire around 9 a.m.
Brown said the homeowner said there was a flash of light and then he saw smoke. He looked outside and the barn was on fire.
“That’s all we know so far,‘ Brown said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The barn was about 28 by 40 feet and was “totaled,‘ by the fire, Brown said.
The homeowner said he had some cats in the barn but no farm animals. Brown said as of now they did not know what happened to the cats.
There was a shed that was damaged and there were some propane tanks in the barn that exploded due to the fire, he said.
“They blew up real early,‘ Brown said. “So that relieved the pressure off of us about that.‘
There was also a firefighter injured at the scene. Lake City Area Fire Department Lt. Ray Vasser did have to go to the hospital due to a cut he got at the scene, Brown said.
“He had his gloves on, he was moving tin, and that tin cut right through that glove and went clear to the bone,‘ he said. “He’s on his way to the hospital to get stitches.‘
He said you could track him right down the road where Vasser walked because the blood “was just running out of his hand.‘
Brown said he took Vasser into town so he could get his truck then he was going to drive himself to the hospital.
The fire departments started the clean-up phase for the fire around 10 a.m. Brown thought they would be at the scene until around 11:30 a.m. or noon.
Lake Missaukee Fire Department, Lake City Area Fire Department, McBain Community Fire Department and Falmouth Fire Department all responded to the fire.
