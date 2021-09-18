LAKE CITY — The Lake City Area Schools Board of Education voted to appoint Kristin Kent as the newest board trustee recently.
Kent was picked to fill the open spot left by former board president Thomas Redman, who resigned in August.
“I’ve always had it in my mind that I would like to give back to the Lake City community and possibly give back to the school system here that I live in,” Kent, who has lived in Lake City for the past 23 years, said. “The timing was right where now I have the time to be able to do that, and a position had opened up.”
Kent has spent the last 29 years as a teacher at Manton Consolidated School, after graduating from Central Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in elementary education from Grand Valley State University.
With nearly three decades of education experience, superintendent Timothy Hejnal said Kent is a strong fit for the position.
“She definitely stood out among the candidates we had,” Hejnal said. “Her commitment to the community, Lake City, and her kids were the biggest things she conveyed during her interview.”
As a new board trustee, Hejnal said Kent will be expected to display a commitment to Lake City students and uphold a high standard of excellence.
“The biggest thing we’ll be asking of her is to continue to set a standard of excellence for operation and education for our students,” Hejnal said.
To meet those expectations, Kent said she wants to provide students with programs and opportunities other schools may not provide.
“I would like to focus on the continuation of providing a great education for our community (and) students, and to provide them some of the unique programs that we have that maybe some other schools don’t have,” Kent said.
At the board’s next meeting on Oct. 13, Hejnal said they will vote on a new board president, a position assigned to board vice president Craig Ardis after Redman’s resignation.
Kent will also be assigned temporary specialty area with the rest of the year. At the beginning of 2022, the board will meet again and assign each board member with a permanent specialty area for that year.
Though Redman had several years left on his term, Hejnal said Kent will only have one year on her term. However, she will have the opportunity to run for a full 6-year term in November 2022, something she is considering.
As for the current school year, Kent said she wants to focus on the needs of the students and hopes to use her experience in education to achieve that.
“It’s important that the needs of our students are met,” Kent said. “We have some challenging times within education right now, whether its mental health issues with kids or preparing them for the job courses that are in dire need, and so I think it’s very important that we focus on the needs of the students.”
