LAKE CITY — The Family Diner and Patio on Main in Lake City are serving up a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community this upcoming holiday season.
On Thursday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., people are invited to The Patio on Main to enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal. The meal will have all the fixings including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, salad, and dessert. Coffee, iced tea, and water will also be served for free, while other beverages are available for purchase.
People can call The Patio on Main at (231) 295-1303 on that day about the takeout option.
“It’s pretty much the biggest thing that we do as a business for the community,” Family Diner Owner Amy Hannah said. “So, it’s just nice to give people a place to come eat.”
Hannah said she started doing the free dinner almost a decade ago after seeing her father-in-law put on a free Christmas dinner. Since then, she said the dinner has had a steady turnout with familiar faces walking through the door each year.
“It’s nice to see the same people every single year,” she said. “So, it’s nice just to be able to open up the door for the community.”
When The Patio on Main first opened up in town, Owner Mary Fuhrman said one of her kitchen staff suggested doing a free Thanksgiving dinner, not knowing about Hannah’s dinner.
“I was in my own little world,” Fuhrman said.
Hannah said she heard about Fuhrman’s dinner and decided to ask her about teaming up. For the last two years, the pair have done just that.
“It is just a way to give back to the community,” Fuhrman said.
Hosting a free dinner isn’t the only way the pair gives back. Hannah said they also ask their patrons for donations during the dinner. This money is then given to two or three local charities.
“We try to keep (the donations) in this area just because there is a lot of need,” Fuhrman said.
The pair is also looking for donations for the dinner itself. Fuhrman said they already have five turkeys, stuffing, corn, potatoes, and gravy. Currently, she said they are asking for ingredients for the stuffing, salad, and desserts.
They are also accepting monetary donations to purchase such items. These donations are separate from the ones taken at the dinner. Those interested in donating can call the Family Diner at (231) 839-8242 or the Patio on Main.
As they prepare for the Thanksgiving dinner, Hannah said she hopes to see an uptick in turnout this year.
“It would be to see what we used to see in the first couple of years of doing this,” she said.
