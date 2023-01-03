Lake City business promoting awareness about homelessness

LAKE CITY — Homelessness can be a struggle like no other.
One local business is trying to lessen that struggle while also raising awareness.
“I’ve been there,” Needful Item Owner Julie Neumann. “I know how hard it was out there, and I was in Arizona and it wasn’t cold. I can just imagine what they’re going through with the frustrations and the setbacks.”
Neumann is currently collecting items to help the homeless stay warm this winter. These items include blankets, tarps, large coats, hats, gloves, boots and thermal wear. Neumann is also asking for small propane tanks, which she said the homeless can use for warmth, too.
These items can be dropped off at Neumann’s store between Tuesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“I’ve got a good start on the hats and gloves from Project Christmas,” she said. “I ended up with a lot more after Project Christmas was over.”
“People donated some more so I ended them towards the homeless because it is so cold and there’s a lot of homeless people. More than people like to think.”
Neumann said once she has enough items, she plans to distribute them personally at the different homeless camps she has found in Lake City and Cadillac.
Collecting blankets and clothes may not be the only charitable effort going on at Needful Items. Pending approval from the city, Neumann said she would like to raise money by sleeping in a tent.
From Feb. 18-20, Neumann said she will take pledge donations for every night she sleeps in the tent. Her goal is to raise awareness about the homeless population in the area.
“There is a lot of homelessness that people just don’t see and usually it’s out of sight, out of mind,” she said. “So, if somebody’s sitting in a tent in the middle of winter out front, it’s not out of sight anymore.”
Neumann said she plans to use the money for immediate help, such as purchasing propane or clothing for someone in need. In the summer, she hopes to come up with some more ideas to raise money and awareness.
“I think that everybody should help people that need the help,” she said. “And if everybody closes their eyes to it, it’s just going to get worse and worse. But if people are aware of it, they may help take care of it.”
