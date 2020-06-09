LAKE CITY — Fireworks had remained on the books for the “Greatest Fourth in the North‘ despite the rest of the celebration canceled. However, the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that the fireworks have now been canceled as well.
Michelle Reichert, executive director for the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce, said that the decision to cancel the fireworks was made after conferring with leadership on local and state levels.
“The reason we’re doing this is because of the restrictions from the governor’s office and our health department,‘ she said. “A lot of the bigger firework displays were getting canceled in our area in Northern Michigan, and it was going to draw a larger crowd to us.‘
In past years, the Greatest Fourth in the North has averaged around 25,000 attendees, according to Reichert. Under the current fifth phase of reopening, outdoor social gatherings must still not exceed more than 250 people along with social distancing at six feet.
Reichert said that people flocking to Lake City from other communities with canceled firework displays would not only threaten healthcare capacities in our area, but it would also pose a law enforcement challenge.
“They said that at this point it’s a law enforcement issue when you have a larger event,‘ Reichert said. “So, if we were going to do — which we have to do — social distancing for example, our law enforcement would have to be on board with that and be able to accommodate the restrictions.‘
In addition to enforcing social distancing measures, Reichert said that masks would be required, and hand sanitizer would have to be purchased for public spaces. “We cannot accommodate the larger crowds that we bring into this area,‘ she said. “It was easy with the boats, and the docks, and people in front of their own houses. But, when we got into the city and the county parks, that’s where it got really scary.‘
The economic impact of canceling the “Greatest Fourth‘ has been a major concern, as it is one of the biggest events of the year for the Lake City community. However, Reichert said that the cancellation may help local businesses as they work to comply with current regulations. “I talked to local restaurants and bars and things like that, and I felt at peace then,‘ she said. “They were saying that with all the restrictions that they have in place right now, that it’s hard enough without bringing even more people into the area.‘
Reichert said that the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce is still planning to proceed with other events later this year, such as their upcoming car show on August 8.
“In August we have our Car Cruise and Show. That one we are still going to move forward on,‘ Reichert said. “We think it will be a lot easier than a parade or fireworks. We’ll be able to restrict it and do our regulations with a little bit more ease.‘
Money for the fireworks display this July will be going toward fireworks next year, and Reichert said that she is still wanting Lake City residents to celebrate the holiday. “We’re inviting our community to get out and enjoy the natural resources that we have — the lakes, the hiking trails, the ORV trails, and do it as a family,‘ she said. “Have your BBQ. Have the bonfires, but do it very, very safely.‘
Despite the disappointment of canceling the “Greatest Fourth,‘ Reichert said that she is committed to achieving the best outcomes for the community. “The only relief that I get out of it is exactly for the safety of the community,‘ she said. “Right now, we’re taking a breath, regrouping as a community, and getting everybody back up and running.‘
