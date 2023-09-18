LAKE CITY — The Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Festival of the Pines returned this weekend with events and activities scattered about the downtown area.
This year’s festival saw a couple of new events, including an axe throwing booth and a chainsaw wood carving contest.
The big festival event was the Prince and Princess of the Pines contest, which saw four boys and 13 girls compete for the crown. Jovany Lopez from Lake City was named Prince of the Pines and Abigail Mosher from McBain was named Princess of the Pines.
The pair will get to participate in next year’s Greatest Fourth in the North Grand Parade in July 2024.
