LAKE CITY — The Lake City Chamber of Commerce announced its plans for Winterfest in February via a recent Facebook post.
“We will be having it Feb. 5th and 6th of 2022,” the Chamber wrote in its post. “Events on the 5th will be cars on ice, ice hockey tournament, snowshoe races, snowman building, other kids events. On the 6th, we will hold our 1st Annual ice fishing tournament, Missaukee snowmobile run, and other kids events.”
New Chamber Executive Director Stephani Escalera said the board first introduced the idea of the festival at their November meeting. In December, she said they began planning out events.
“(It’s) always been something that I’ve wanted to do because I remember, as a child, the races going on,” Escalera said. “There was racing, snowmobiles racing, car racing.”
With the festival over a month away, Escalera said she and the Chamber board have begun getting the word out about it.
“I just started reaching out to people for sponsorships, community volunteers,” Escalera said. “I’ve just started mentioning it this week, and I’ve already got some volunteers, so it’s awesome that our community can come together and make it happen.”
With Winterfest 2022, Escalera said they want to test some things out and see what changes need to be made for 2023.
“We just want to get the momentum going for Winterfest 2023,” Escalera said. “So, we’re starting out with some things. We’re doing some trial and error things to see how they work and what we need to change for the following year.”
While many events will occur at the Miltner Park near downtown Lake City, Escalera said some will take place at the Missaukee County Park. She also said they are planning to set up a warming tent.
With more information to come, Escalera said she is excited to get the community involved and create something for people to enjoy this winter.
“We’re just trying to get everybody out and about. . . and give everybody something to do during the winter and to look forward to,” Escalera said.
