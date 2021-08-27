LAKE CITY — The Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking applications for those interested in serving on the Chamber Board of Directors. With three seats available, Executive Director Michelle Reichert said this is an opportunity for people to make a difference in the community.
“This is a chance for their voices to be heard,” Reichert said. “This is a chance to give valuable input and bring their knowledge and education to the community.
Each seat will come with a three-year term, starting in October 2021 and running until 2024. Reichert said those selected will be expected to:
• Attend monthly meetings
• Engage in committee work
• Attend Chamber functions (when available)
• Serve as an ambassador for the organization and the business community at-large
For those interested, Reichert said they will need to submit a short bio, their association and experiences with the county, and their vision for the future of Missaukee and the Chamber. Applications must be submitted to Chamber president Andrea Martin at atm.martin18@gmail.com by Sept. 1.
Once received, Reichert said the applications will be placed on a ballot for a vote by Chamber members in mid-September.
“We’re just looking for people dedicated to seeing Missaukee County grow,” Reichert said.
Any additional questions about the process and duties required may be directed to Martin by email or by calling the Chamber directly at 231 839-4969.
