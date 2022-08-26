LAKE CITY — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the United Methodists Women are putting on their annual soup supper event once again. The suppers will be offered every Tuesday in September (6, 13, 20 and 27) and October (4, 11, 18 and 25) from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the United Methodist Church.
Event organizer Ruth McGee said it will be nice to get people back together again.
“It’s a freewill offering,” McGee said. “We’re trying to get people back into fellowship and seeing each other again.”
Each supper will feature five different homemade soups, bread, beverages and desserts. Carry-out containers will be available for people to take their leftovers. McGee said any remaining food will be donated to a local foster care home.
McGee said the soup suppers were started in the early 1990s and are a longstanding tradition for the church and the community. The suppers were mostly for church members due to limited space when they were first started.
McGee said once they were able to expand and remodel their dinner hall, more people from the community began to attend.
“You do get to see people that you haven’t seen for quite a while because different people come in,” McGee said.
Church member Jackie Soltman said they were unable to host the suppers in 2020 due to the pandemic. Church member Arlo Bartholomew said they did takeout for 150 people over the course of four weeks during 2021.
The cancellation of the suppers also impacted local charities. McGee said the church takes any money given during the suppers and donates it to local charities and organizations like Footprints in Time, Friends Ministry and others.
Soltman said the money is typically used by these organizations to purchase food, clothing and other items. When she worked with Footprints in Time, Soltman said they would use the money to take special trips.
“Any time a nonprofit doesn’t receive $200 or $300 that they’ve been getting, there is definitely a gap in funding,” she said.
The return of the suppers means a return to soup, fellowship and serving the community, Soltman said.
“It is like a family reunion, but with a lot of families,” she said.
McGee said they expect to start off slow as people begin to learn about the return of the suppers.
“It just warms my heart to see the fellowship and people making connections,” McGee said.
McGee said she is looking for volunteers to help greet visitors, serve the food and clean up afterward. Those interested in volunteering can call the church at (231) 839-2123.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.