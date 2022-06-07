LAKE CITY — With more traffic coming to town, a Lake City church is looking to teach young cyclists the rules of the road this summer.
The Lake City United Methodist Church is hosting its 9th bicycle rodeo Saturday, June 11. The event will take place at the church’s parking lot and run from 10 a.m. to noon.
“It’s a community-wide, free event for any child or any family that is looking to learn bike safety,” Jackie Soltman, one of the event organizers, said.
Started by a former UMC pastor, Soltman said the rodeo has grown with additional activities added in recent years. After taking 2020 off due to the pandemic, Soltman said the rodeo returned last year on a smaller scale. This year, they’re looking to bring it back in full force.
For this year’s rodeo, Soltman said registration will open up at 9:30 a.m. inside the church. Parents or a guardian will need to bring their child to the event and sign a permission slip.
Once they’ve registered, Soltman said they will measure the kids’ heads and fit them with a free bike helmet. While inside the church, she said attendees will then watch a bicycle safety video.
Upon the conclusion of the video, Soltman said they will head out for the main portion of the event. In the parking lot, she said there will be a five-station course set up for the kids to ride through as many times as they want. Each station will incorporate a different aspect of bike safety, such as crossing the street, driveway safety, and using correct signals while biking.
Upon completing the course, Soltman said the kids will be given a certificate of completion.
“We want our kids alive and well,” Soltman said. “And there are a lot of bikes and a lot of tourists in Lake City in the summertime. A lot of activity on Main Street. So, we need them to know the rules of the road.”
To help out event volunteers, Soltman said they will have a handful of state troopers and Missaukee County police officers at the rodeo. She said these officers will assist in teaching the kids about bike safety.
While some kids ride the course, Soltman said volunteers will also be inspecting bikes, pumping air into tires, and making other adjustments. If a bike is deemed not repairable, Soltman said they’ll have reconditioned bikes available to give out. However, she said the parents will need to take the old bike back home with them.
She also said they will be putting on kickstands and training wheels on bikes that need it.
“If we find that there is a bike that is not repairable or a child does not even have a bike or has outgrown the one that he has or she has, the chances are very good that they will find one that will fit them,” Soltman said.
In addition to bike safety, Soltman said they will also be teaching parents about child car seat safety. With help from Nikki Schultz from the Great Start Collaborative, Soltman said parents will receive a few pointers about how to properly set up a child car seat in their vehicle.
Soltman said they will also have finger painting for the kids.
As the rodeo wraps up, Soltman said the kids will receive a small lunch and a goodie bag to take home.
As they’ve put the rodeo together, Soltman said the church has received a lot of community support. All of the reconditioned bikes were donated by Mclain Cycle and Fitness, a bike shop in Traverse City.
Thanks to a few grants, including ones from the Cadillac and Missaukee Area Community Foundation, Soltman said they were able to purchase helmets from the Child Protection Council and other bicycle accessories from Mclain Cycle Shop.
Rodger’s Grocery Store also donated food for the rodeo.
With all the donations and grants, Soltman said they were truly blessed with community support.
“It’s pretty phenomenal,” Soltman said. “It’s something you don’t want to take for granted.”
With this year’s rodeo, Soltman said she hopes they can register around 100 kids and looks forward to giving bikes to those who need them.
“It’s just been great to see the smiles on peoples’ faces when their kids get almost brand new bikes,” Soltman said. “And you know it’s not costing anybody anything but some time.”
