LAKE CITY — There’s a new recovery program coming to Missaukee County.
Starting on Friday, Jan. 6, the Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church will host the Celebrate Recovery program starting at 6:30 p.m. The program will take place every Friday at the church and is open to everyone in Missaukee and the surrounding counties.
“It’s a classical 12-step recovery program that is overly Christian in its orientation,” Lake City EPC Ministry Leader Gregory DuBois said.
“It really is a discipleship program for everybody. The people who benefit the most are people with serious additions of all kinds or emotional trauma of various kinds.”
Celebrate Recovery is a national program that takes a biblical approach when helping people with their struggles. Those who lead programs within their communities are required to do a year of training and go through a 12-step study.
Through the program, Celebrate Recovery team member Mary Sidebottom-Kopka said participants will review biblical content and learn different lessons tied into the 12 steps. These steps can be found on the Celebrate Recovery website.
“We work with people who are dealing with anger, codependency eating disorders or food issues, love and relationship addiction, physical sexual or emotional abuse, drug addiction, alcoholism, sex addiction, gambling, addiction, any kind of childhood dysfunction, grief, and mental health,” she said.
Celebrate Recovery team member Kathy DuBois said every Friday, participants can meet up at the church at 6:30 p.m. for a meal. The meal is used as an icebreaker to ease people into the program each week and participants aren’t required to attend it.
At 7 p.m., she said they go into a large group section where everyone can participate in worship and listen to a teaching or testimony from someone who has benefited from the program.
At 8 p.m., the group is split into two small groups based on gender. During this session, Sidebottom-Kopka said they’ll give everybody three to five minutes to share their struggles.
Everyone is welcome to speak, but Sidebottom-Kopka said they aren’t required to. Everything is confidential and participants may not talk over each other.
“The reason we do that is because we don’t find our identity and our struggles,” she said. “We find our identity and who Jesus says we are.”
“We know we’re working on these items and so we talk about whatever we’re working on and go from there.”
Those interested in the program don’t need to sign up or call ahead. DuBois said they can join the group at any time throughout the year and gradually become more involved as they get comfortable.
“There are hurting people everywhere and there are people seeking relief from their pain,” he said. “And we offer an opportunity for them to find true healing in Christ.”
Progress within the program isn’t tracked, but participants can earn chips for working on something in a given amount of time.
People can choose their own sponsors and accountability partners. DuBois said sponsors are people who have been through a complete 12-step study and act as a guide for a participant. An accountability partner is a companion who is on the same level as the participant.
Along with seeing people become healthier, Sidebottom-Kopka said she hopes the participants become leaders within the program and eventually help others.
“We welcome people who want to go through the training and learn all about it and get healthy enough that they’re on their own two feet and want to help others,” she said. “That’s the whole point is be striving to help other people.”
For more information about the program, contact DuBois at (231) 942-1249 or Sidebottom-Kopka at (734) 558-0454.
