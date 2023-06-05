Lake City coffee shop opens under new ownership

LAKE CITY — Shoreline Cafe in downtown Lake City has a new owner serving coffee and tea behind the counter.
Danee Horn has opened the coffee shop for summer after purchasing the business from Lacie Hejnal and her husband Tim. Having lived in Lake City her whole life, Horn said she’s excited to take over the shop.
“I’ve always liked little shops and supporting local businesses,” she said. “I love coffee and I knew (the shop) was for sale, so I thought I would take on the journey and see where it takes me.”
This is Horn’s first time running her own business. With the summer tourism season coming up, Horn said she’s excited for new visitors.
“I just feel like coffee shops have that good vibe, and who doesn’t love coffee?” she said.
Horn will keep things simple to start off with. She said her plan is to stick with the current coffee menu, as well as offer some nutritional teas and baked goods.
As she settles in, Horn said she’d like to offer more drink and food opportunities.
“I’m just looking forward to bringing in lots of business and hopefully everyone will enjoy what we have,” she said.
