LAKE CITY — The Burning Hearts and Carry the Cure groups are bringing indigenous cultural to Lake City.
The groups are partnering to hold the Committed to Life program Thursday, May 5. The program runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will take place at the Lake City Auditorium.
Program organizer Maria Grgurich said the purpose of the program is to introduce the community to indigenous culture and bring a sense of hope to the community.
“They are bringing the message of hope from the indigenous people,” Grgurich said.
Carry the Cure is a non-profit, faith-based organization from Alaska dedicated to spreading the message of hope to different communities through their programs. At Thursday’s program, Grgurich said the organization will explain the indigenous story through song, dance, and film.
“(They’ll) explain some of the things that they’ve gone through as indigenous people,” Grgurich said.
Through the program, Grgurich said they want to show people they have a voice and they’re not alone in their daily struggles.
“If you’re going through something, we don’t want you to think that you’re going through this alone,” Grgurich said. “We’re all on this journey together.”
“We want to bring the whole message of hope through song, dance, and drama to the kids, to the families in our community.”
Grgurich said the program will be led by singer/songwriter Robby Cummings, who will be singing native songs. Grgurich said she also hopes to have some dancers in their native attire as well.
With Thursday’s program, Grgurich said they hope to give the community a better understanding of indigenous people and their culture. She also said they plan to reach out to anyone in need and connect them to resources that can help them.
“We want to reach out and help however we can,” Grgurich said.
