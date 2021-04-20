LAKE CITY — Lake City Area High School has been instrumental in the effort to help the general public get vaccinated against COVID-19.
For over a month, the Lake City schools community center has served as a central vaccination clinic for area residents. The health department operated vaccine clinic at the school has seen a large number of people walk through its doors to get the vaccine.
Superintendent Kim Blaszak said she was originally contacted by the health department to consider providing the school as a venue for the vaccine clinic.
As a designated Red Cross Disaster Relief area, the school’s Community Center is the perfect location for a large-scale event such as a vaccine clinic.
“We thought it would be very appropriate to provide our community an access area for the vaccinations,‘ said Lake City Schools Superintendent Kim Blaszak.
The responsibility of setting up the clinic fell on school staff to provide areas for health department personnel to work with the community.
The first week the school hosted the clinic the Army National Guard was on hand to help out.
“They were able to get over 400 community members on that first day. We're just very pleased as a school district to have been able to offer this service to our community,‘ Blaszak said.
Designed with the public in mind, the Community Center features a gym, walking track and concession area. When voters approved a 4.7 mill bond in 2016 for the facility, little did they know they were approving construction of a building that would one day serve as a vaccination clinic during a pandemic.
“This is part of how we passed our bond, Blaszak said. "The building is a community center, a disaster relief area as well as an area for our students. It’s really a three-pronged approach to how we wanted to use our facilities so we're very pleased that we can offer our space for disaster relief in the form of vaccine clinics."
While one of the clinics was canceled due to an availability issue early with vaccines, the Saturday clinics at the community center have been well attended.
“We are very grateful to Kim Blaszak and the Lake City Schools for allowing us to use their community center for our clinics. It is a wonderful location and quite well suited to be used for our purposes,‘ said health department spokeswoman Christy Rivette who added that many people who had not yet visited the building were impressed with the facility.
For second dose clinics between 15 and 20 people, mostly staff and volunteers manned the clinic. Staff typically work all day (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. plus setup and tear down) and volunteers typically split the day into two shifts. Rivette said the department is prevented from giving out information about staff or volunteers to protect their privacy. The decision was made after other health departments in Michigan had threats made against their employees.
"We wish to protect the safety of our employees and volunteers," she said.
Rivette said there is no plan in place to continue Saturday clinics at school. Rivette said back when demand was high for vaccines the health department needed to do second-dose clinics offsite to accommodate a large number of people. That included taking into account the logistics of providing enough staff numbers to administer the vaccines. The health department schedules second-dose clinics by combining two first dose clinics and surmised that now that initial demand has been met the clinics are smaller and second dose clinics can be managed in-house vs. offsite. The health department is moving second dose clinics to Fridays making it difficult for Lake City schools to provide the center to the public during the week.
Rivette said appointments for the clinic and others in Missaukee and Wexford have been high given the surge in cases right now. A clinic in Falmouth is scheduled for Wednesday, April 21 at the Clam Union Township Hall. Anyone interested in getting their vaccination can make their appointments through the health department’s website, www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904 to schedule an appointment.
