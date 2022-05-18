LAKE CITY — Lake City is inching closer to hiring a new city administrator.
The city council voted unanimously to prepare and adopt an ordinance to create a city administrator position during a special meeting Tuesday.
“There has to be a resolution or ordinance has to be filed within and then we’ll continue to pursue and bring a city administrator on board,” Council member Ellen Selmer said.
In recent months, Lake City has been discussing bringing in a city administrator to help the city with different tasks and projects.
“We have a lot of goals and objectives that we want to achieve,” Lake City Mayor Craig Ardis said. “And we’ve been sitting on them because we haven’t been able to run them through.”
Along with grants and helping the city get a website up and running, Ardis said they want someone to help with the city’s new Grand Central Park project, their beautification initiative, and help obtain their redevelopment ready certification through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
“We’ve got a list of them (projects) and we want this administrator to start working on them,” Ardis said.
At Monday’s meeting, the council discussed a couple of candidates with ties to the area. While the interviewing process is ongoing, Ardis said he hopes to have someone in place by the summer.
Before a job offer can be made, however, Selmer said the council will meet again next Monday, May 23. At that meeting, Selmer said the city will discuss and potentially approve an ordinance to make the city administrator position official.
Once the ordinance is approved, the city will be able to offer the position to whomever they select. The person won’t be able to start until 30 days after the ordinance is approved, at the earliest.
As the search continues, Selmer said the city wants to bring someone in to help support the city and its objectives.
“It’s been a much-needed position,” Selmer said. “We’ve got so many things that we’re trying to do and so many projects.”
