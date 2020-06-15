LAKE CITY — After a very reluctant but unanimous vote from the Lake City Council, an increase in the water rates for city residents was approved during Monday’s regular monthly meeting at the city office.
Council member Bob Pickford, the chair of the utilities committee, explained that the city had little choice in the matter. The state is requiring an asset management plan from the city that includes a five-year budget. Pickford explained after the meeting that money for replacing one of the city wells had to be included in the budget along with funds for accommodating the state’s mandate on replacing lead and copper piping in the city.
The new rates will go into effect in July and will be seen in the August billing, Pickford said. It will amount to an increase of about $7.50 per month for most residents.
Pickford and Department of Public Works Director Ray Vasser explained that if the water rates were not increased now, the city would be in a position of having to borrow money in a few years to replace the well. The city well is not something that can be put on hold for much longer, Vasser noted.
“The district engineers required us to present a budget to the state that is adequate for meeting the needs,‘ Vasser said.
As Mayor Brad Seger said during the meeting, nobody wants to raise the rates but “this keeps us ahead of the problems.‘
The rate will increase from the present rate of $23 per thousand gallons of water to $25.50 per thousand.
Seger noted during the meeting that other Northern Michigan communities of similar size to Lake City, including Elk Rapids, Mancelona and Beulah, among others, have higher rates. Some communities have rates of $30 per thousand or even more, Seger added.
Even so, it was a vote nobody wanted to make. Kathy Ostrander made the motion to approve the water rate increase and Pickford seconded it and everyone said yes, though they made it known it was with great reluctance.
“This has been a challenging time for so many people; the last thing we want to do is make things tougher,‘ council member Grant Elmquist said. And everyone sitting at the table agreed.
The last time the water rates in Lake City went up, aside from a cost of living increase, was 2012, Pickford said after the meeting.
