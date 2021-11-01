LAKE CITY — The Lake City Council declared a state of emergency and appointed Lake City Mayor Brad Seger as the emergency manager coordinator.
“There’s still some COVID around,” Seger said. “And if we have a council member that has to be quarantined or they’re weak, we’re just afraid we can’t get a quorum. If some council members have to quarantine, we still want them to be able to vote from home.”
Seger said the state of emergency is a safety precaution, which allows a council member to attend meetings virtually if they are in quarantine. Since the council needs four members present to vote on items, Seger said the state of emergency allows them to do so by having members in attendance online.
This is made possible thanks to MCL 15.263(2) of the Open Meetings Act which allows a member of a public body to attend a meeting virtually if “a statewide or local state of emergency or state of disaster declared pursuant to law or charter or local ordinance by the governor or a local official, governing body, or chief administrative officer that would risk the personal health or safety of members of the public or the public body if the meeting were held in person.”
With the declaration coming at Monday night’s council meeting, Seger said the state of emergency will take effect upon approval by the state police and will last until Dec. 31.
