Lake City Easter egg hunt returns April 8

LAKE CITY — The Easter Bunny will be back in town this April.
Lake City’s annual Easter egg hunt is returning Saturday, April 8. Co-event organizer Mary Stowell said the hunt will take place at the Missaukee County Road Commission, starting at 11 a.m.
“It’s not just for Missaukee County kids,” she said. “It is for the entire state of Michigan.”
Last year’s event saw firefighters from the Lake City Area Fire Department hide around 59,000 eggs. With Stowell helping coordinate the event this year, she said they are working toward having 60,000 this time around.
“Right now we’re at 11,500 eggs filled,” she said. “Anybody is welcome to come and help fill eggs. It would be greatly appreciated so we can hit our goal.”
The egg hunt won’t be the only activity going on. Stowell said they’ll have a firetruck there for the kids to play on. A few costumed characters may also drop by, including the Easter Bunny.
“I want to see them light up,” she said. “I want to see the big smiles on kids.”
Stowell said they are still looking for donations of candy and small toys for prize baskets. Monetary donations are also being accepted.
Filling eggs is another priority ahead of the Easter egg hunt. On Friday, March 31, she said they are hosting an egg filling party at the American Legion, starting at 5 p.m. Sloppy joes will be served to those who help fill.
“We couldn’t do it without the support of the community,” she said. “That is the most important thing and it’s all done for the kids.”
People can also take home eggs to fill. Those interested in donating to the Easter egg hunt or volunteering can contact Joe Kowalski on the Northern Michigan Firefighters For Children Facebook page or call Stowell at (231) 475-9009.
Participation is another goal for this year’s hunt. Stowell said she wants to see as many families outside having fun as possible.
“I want to see people there and enjoying themselves with their kids,” she said. “That’s my big thing. I just love seeing happy families.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.