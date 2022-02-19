LAKE CITY - With inclement weather a common occurrence in northern Michigan, Lake City Area Schools announced the development of a new child care program at a recent board meeting.
"We know that we have a huge need for child care outside of school within our community," Lake City Superintendent Timothy Hejnal said. "And on the days that we don't have school, parents still need to go to work and need to continue their professional lives. Now we feel like we're finally able to provide this, so we're excited to do that."
The new program, called Trojan Basecamp, is for junior kindergarten through 5th-grade students currently at Lake City Area Schools. This program will provide parents a place to drop off their children when school is canceled and on some professional development days. Parents won't have to go far, as Hejnal said the program will take place at the elementary school.
With the help of certified staff, Hejnal said the children will participate in different enrichment activities. These activities may include art, music, games, and physical activity.
"We want this to be a fun time for kids," Hejnal said. "We don't want a kid that gets dropped off to think that we're going to do a spelling assignment or put them through multiplication tables."
"So, we right now are intentionally planning some programming that blends inside activities as well as outside activities."
Since no transportation will be provided, Hejnal said parents will need to drop off their children between 7:30 and 8 a.m. and pick them up by 3:30 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for the students. The cost for the program will be $15 per session.
Hejnal said scholarships are also available for families to cover the cost of the program.
"The parents would just need to contact the office with their situation, and then we would be able to help them," Hejnal said.
Lake City Elementary School Principal Tyler Hamilton said the school sent out forms on Monday to determine how many parents would be interested in utilizing the program. Though the forms are due on Thursday, Feb. 17, he said parents can sign up for the program at any time.
Hamilton said they intend to start the program sometime next week, with Hejnal adding that parents will be informed when the Trojan Basecamp is open through the school's inclement weather announcements.
With the Trojan Basecamp starting up soon, Hejnal said they intend to continue the program for the remainder of this school year and beyond.
"We want parents to know that we're not just trying to do this for the rest of this current year," Hejnal said. "But we intend to continue to meet this need that's out there."
With more inclement weather days likely to come, Hejnal said they are excited to kick off the program soon.
"Our goal is to provide opportunities and experience for students each day to connect to the values and our mission here as a school," Hejnal said.
