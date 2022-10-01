LAKE CITY — Meal planning can be a stressful task for anyone, especially those with a family to feed, but Elty Farms is hoping to make healthy living easier with the Life Program.
Elty Farms Co-owner Teresa Renkiewicz has been healing her chronic illness with locally grown, organic food for years, and she’s made it her personal mission to share that knowledge with her community. Her desire to help nutritionally support the people around her first manifested with Elty Farms, which soon grew to include Renkiewicz’s sub-business, Mid-Michigan Microgreens.
Through these two entities, Renkiewicz, with the help of her husband and children, has been crafting meals to sell to the public at the farmers market, but they’re now available as either a one-time purchase or subscription meal prep service called the Life Program.
By targeting mind, body and gut health, Renkiewicz’s end goal with the Life Program is to show other people that health and wellness doesn’t have to be hard.
“Everybody knows somebody who’s sick, if they’re not sick themselves, and I felt like I had to do something,” she said. “I have this whole bank of knowledge, I’ve spent 10 plus years researching, and I felt like it was time for me to share that, so that’s why I developed this program.”
The meal prepping side of the program, also called Life Food, works in a similar fashion to other meal planning services. Participants can check out the Elty Farms menu and order their meals ahead of time to be picked up or shipped to their door. Renkiewicz said people are welcome to purchase one meal at a time, or they can start a subscription, which will allow them to receive their meals on a weekly rotation.
Each Life Program runs for a few weeks at a time, with breaks in between to allow Elty Farms staff a short period to recuperate and prep for the next program round. Over the summer, the Life Food theme was salads, but the fall program will be shaking things up a bit now that the growing season is nearing its end.
Because Elty Farms can only grow its microgreens through the winter, Renkiewicz has enlisted the assistance of Falmouth’s Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery to provide organic produce for the meals. Additional ingredients will come from Oryana Community Co-op in Traverse City and Apple Valley Natural Foods of Cadillac.
Upcoming menu items include a fruit power bowl, vegetable spring rolls and energy oat rolled snacks. Prices for each item vary, but all stay under $10.
Meals will become available starting Oct. 3 and can be ordered until Nov. 30. In order to receive meals in a timely fashion, Renkiewicz said it’s required that participants place their order on the Monday before they need the meal. If they request delivery, the meals will be brought to their door by local delivery service Sherri’s List.
Elty Farms used to offer its own delivery service, but Renkiewicz said the demand became too high, and when she discovered Sherri’s List, she decided it would be more beneficial to pass customers along to another local business.
“It saves me the time of being on the road, and that’s not where my time is best spent anyway,” Renkiewicz said. “She can do it, and another business prospers, and I get a little bit more time in my schedule.”
Sherri’s List can deliver Life Food meals within a 30 mile radius of Lake City, including Cadillac, some of Traverse City and Houghton Lake.
Brand new to this season’s Life Program are reusable containers. For a one-time fee of $10, meal prep subscribers can use the same container for each of their meals, which will reduce the waste that’s normally accumulated with a meal delivery service.
Bringing fresh, locally grown food to the community is the primary purpose of the Life Program, but Renkiewicz will also be focusing on education and exercise. Over the course of the eight-week program, there will be five Life Group meetings held at Lake City High School, where Renkiewicz will share some of the research she’s done on nutritional health.
“I have all of this research and all of these books that I’ve read, and all of this information that I can share with people and help educate them, because I think that’s one of the reasons we are just in a disease crisis now, is people just don’t know,” she said. “So you ask somebody and they say, ‘Oh, yeah, I healthy,’ but then when you start kind of grinding down on what is it that you’re eating every day, you start to realize that they just don’t know what’s healthy and what’s not.”
Classes are $5 per session, and those who aren’t able to attend in person will be able to attend over Zoom. Keeping a consistent exercise schedule is also an important part of living a healthy lifestyle. In conjunction with Life Group and Life Food, Renkiewicz will be hosting a Life Walk on a weekly basis.
The Life Program will pause at the end of November, just before the holiday season, but will pick up again in January. Participants can sign up at any time through the Elty Farms website, but those who are interested in having their meals delivered with reusable containers must sign up by Sept. 26.
